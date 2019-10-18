There are 90 minutes at the lair of the higher seed and, if necessary, 30 minutes of extra time and a penalty-kick tiebreaker. That’s it. Move on.

The changes come in part in reaction to grumblings about the length of the postseason, a seemingly interminable stretch interrupted by FIFA breaks for national team matches. Last year, for instance, the Portland Timbers waited 17 days between the end of the Western Conference semifinals and the beginning of the conference finals.

From start to finish, the 2018 playoffs took 39 days. This fall, working without interruption and with fewer matches, the postseason will last 23 days.

“There will be real momentum and you can stay engaged; from beginning to end, it’s on,” said Olsen, whose fifth-seeded team will face No. 4 Toronto FC on Saturday at BMO Field. “In years past, the playoffs would lose steam at certain moments.”

Noting the many format shifts during his 21-year association with MLS as a player and coach, Olsen added, “No one has come up with a way to do it. This makes the most sense for the league right now.”

The league contended with a recent FIFA window by delaying the start of the playoffs by a week. The next international period begins days after MLS Cup.

“If you’re hot, you’ve got a chance,” United midfielder Paul Arriola said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Critics, however, contend the new format is too fast and too simple, undermining season-long accomplishments of the higher seeds. Los Angeles FC was by far the best team in the regular season (21-4-9) and, for finishing first in the Western Conference, received a first-round bye. However, its sterling campaign could end with one game in the conference semifinals.

MLS Cup has always been a single match; the only change was to venue selection. Between 1996 and 2011, a predetermined site was chosen. Since then, the finalist with the most regular season points has hosted.

The other rounds have undergone many changes: various types of best-of-threes, two-game aggregates, multi-game conference finals, single-game conference finals, first-round matches with several byes, first-round matches with few byes, expansion of the playoff field from eight teams to 10, then 12 and now 14 (of 24 teams).

The latest version could benefit a team like United, which has posted five consecutive shutouts and possesses both the defensive tools and individual potency to upset a home team.

In all likelihood, United would have to win on the road all the way to the trophy. A victory Saturday would set up a conference semifinal against New York City FC, the East’s top seed, on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. (NYCFC usually plays at Yankee Stadium, but the possibility of a World Series scheduling conflict triggered a preemptive venue change.)

The only way United would play at Audi Field again this year is if both D.C. and one of the bottom two seeds, the New York Red Bulls or New England Revolution, executes two upsets.

United and Toronto finished with the same record (13-10-11), but the Canadian side earned home field with a superior goal differential. D.C. finished the regular season on a 3-0-2 run, though it failed to secure the higher seed because it could not score against nine-man Cincinnati in the regular season finale.

Toronto is unbeaten in 10 straight (4-0-6) but might go without striker Jozy Altidore, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury. In the regular season series, Altidore missed both matches: 0-0 in Toronto and 1-1 in Washington.

Clearly, United’s success will hinge on its defense, which conceded the second-fewest goals (38) in MLS, one more than LAFC. Bill Hamid finished tied with Atlanta’s Brad Guzan atop the shutout list (14) and has not allowed a goal in 504 minutes, 17 short of the longest streak in MLS this year.

United’s issue is the attack, which went scoreless in 12 matches and pocketed one goal 11 times. Captain Wayne Rooney has scored once since July 1.

“We know we are not going to have more possession than Toronto,” Rooney said. “We are prepared for that, but we need to be more clinical and take our chances on the break a bit better than we have in the previous away games.”

United has been good on the road: the 6-6-5 mark is MLS’s third best. Since a 3-1 defeat at Philadelphia, D.C. has blanked three consecutive home teams.

In a free-for-all playoff format, United likes its chances of a first postseason victory in four years.

“They are in good form. We’re in good form,” Olsen said. “We understand the quality they bring. They’ve been as sharp as they’ve been all season, [and] at the right time, but we feel we also are pretty clear who we are and how to go about the game to have success.”

D.C. United at Toronto FC

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: BMO Field.

TV: TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes).

Live stream: dcunited.com.

Records: United 13-10-11, 50 points; Toronto 13-10-11, 50 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Russell Canouse, Frédéric Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; MFs Ulises Segura, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Paul Arriola, Lucas Rodriguez; F Wayne Rooney.

Toronto probable starters: GK Quentin Westberg; Ds Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; MFs Nick DeLeon, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Marko Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh; F Alejandro Pozuelo.

