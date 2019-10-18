The hope is that Mahomes will be able to resume playing in a few weeks, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the results of the MRI or revealed details of Mahomes’s injury. The person confirmed reports by the NFL Network and ESPN that the results of Mahomes’s MRI exam were encouraging.

Mahomes, the league’s reigning MVP, is expected to receive opinions from other doctors. He likely would have to play with a brace on his knee and it was not immediately clear if he will need to undergo knee surgery after the season.

For now, backup Matt Moore takes over at quarterback for the Chiefs, who have a record of 5-2 and next play Oct. 27 at home against the Green Bay Packers in a nationally televised Sunday night game.

Mahomes was hurt during the Chiefs’ 30-6 victory over the Broncos. He entered the game already playing with an injured ankle and hurt his right knee on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the second quarter.

Members of the Chiefs’ medical staff could be seen working on Mahomes’s knee, apparently manipulating his kneecap, on the field after he remained on the ground following the play. They accompanied Mahomes, who was able to walk off the field to the locker room. The Chiefs quickly ruled out a return to Thursday’s game.

Moore completed the game and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes greeted his teammates in the locker room after the game and could be seen walking around with a brace or sleeve over his right leg.

The initial indications Thursday night were that Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap and that the MRI exam Friday would determine whether there was additional damage.

Mahomes, a former first-round draft choice by the Chiefs, won the league’s MVP award last season as a second-year pro after serving as Alex Smith’s backup as a rookie. His 2018 season was among the best in league history as he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

He has been playing just as well — or perhaps better — this season. He threw a touchdown pass Thursday before his exit and has 15 touchdown passes and only one interception this season. He was a strong contender for another MVP award, even if he had appeared a bit less dynamic in recent weeks while dealing with his bad ankle and playing behind an injury-depleted Kansas City offensive line.

Now the NFL must deal with the loss, even if only temporarily, of one of its biggest stars during a season in which TV ratings have been on the upswing despite officiating controversies, the highly publicized troubles of free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown and attrition to the ranks of prominent quarterbacks. Mahomes joins Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Cam Newton, Nick Foles, Sam Darnold and Mitchell Trubisky on the list of quarterbacks who have been sidelined due to injury or illness this season.

The Chiefs must try to find a way to remain competitive with Moore at quarterback. They reached the AFC championship game last season, led by Mahomes, before losing in overtime at home to the New England Patriots. They got off to a 4-0 start this season before enduring a two-game losing streak that ended Thursday.

Moore is a former starter for the Miami Dolphins who was signed by the Chiefs in August after Mahomes’s backup, Chad Henne, suffered a fractured ankle. Moore last started an NFL game for the Dolphins in 2017. He also was a part-time starter for the Carolina Panthers earlier in his career. He was out of the league last season and was doing scouting work for the Dolphins and coaching high school football before being signed by the Chiefs.

