Running back Chris Thompson has also been ruled out due to a toe injury that kept him from practice all week. Wendell Smallwood will fill the third-down back role with Thompson out.
Safety Deshazor Everett (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) will miss his third in row. Rookie guard Wes Martin is also out with a chest injury.
Starting cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand) is listed as questionable after not practicing all week.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin), tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (hamstring), running back Kyle Juszczyk (knee), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) and tackle Joe Staley (fibula) are all out for the unbeaten 49ers.
Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing the Wednesday and Thursday sessions.
