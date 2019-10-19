1. Producer and activist Andrew Duncan bought 300 tickets to tonight's Nets vs Raptors game and is hosting hundreds of Chinese pro-Democracy activists to protest the NBA.



They're all wearing "Stand With Hong Kong" t-shirts pic.twitter.com/pIcUwSLaPB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 19, 2019

Around 100 spectators wore black shirts that read “Stand with Hong Kong,” while holding signs and chanting pro-democracy slogans during the game. Another dozen fans demonstrated on behalf of the Tibetan freedom movement, though it was unclear if the two protests were related.

“We want to use our performance art to show our support for Hong Kong and the NBA,” one organizer, author Chen Pokong, 55, told the New York Post.

“It seems like NBA people cannot choose their words,” he added. “So if we don’t stop them, they not only will do bad things in China, they will do bad things in America.”

Hours later, the Chinese government offered a fiery response, warning in an editorial on state broadcaster CCTV that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would receive “retribution sooner or later,” according to the South China Morning Post.

Silver said earlier in the week that Chinese officials urged the NBA to fire Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey over his since-deleted tweet in support of the protest movement in Hong Kong. The Chinese government denied ever making that request.

The CCTV editorial declared Silver had “defamed” China and had “problems in his character.”

“To please some American politicians, Silver has fabricated lies out of nothing and has sought to paint China as unforgiving,” it said.

That’s likely to further inflame tensions in a disagreement that won’t seem to die down. Many NBA fans remain upset with LeBron James for his comments on Morey and the situation in Hong Kong.

After the game, Nets guard Kyrie Irving sympathized with players and other NBA personnel who want to speak out in support of the Hong Kong protesters.

“[People of color] here in America, we’re still fighting for everyday freedom, so when I think about Hong Kong and China, the people are in an uproar,” he said. “For us as Americans, as African Americans or American Indians, to comment on that, you’re connected nonetheless, especially when it impacts freedoms or world peace.”

“America was built on protesting, built on slavery...” pic.twitter.com/DThliHG9gf — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 19, 2019

The Nets and Lakers played games in China in the immediate aftermath of Morey’s tweet. The NBA canceled media availability with players from both teams in an attempt to manage the situation.

Nets owner Joseph Tsai criticized Morey’s tweet in a Facebook post and said the rupture between the NBA and Chinese fans “will take a long time to repair.” He called the Hong Kong protests a “separatist movement” that threatened to compromise “the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland.”

