Georgia’s very strange home loss to South Carolina last weekend gave us at least a little taste of top 6 chaos, with the Bulldogs dislodged out of their perch and Wisconsin moving in to replace them. Saturday’s slate doesn’t seem to offer up many chances for more such disruption, but you never know.

Time Game TV Noon No. 3 Clemson at Louisville ABC Noon West Virginia at No. 5 Oklahoma Fox Noon No. 9 Florida at South Carolina ESPN Noon Purdue at No. 23 Iowa ESPN2 Noon Houston at Connecticut ESPNU Noon No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network Noon Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network Noon No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois Big Ten Network Noon Kent State at Ohio CBS Sports Network Noon Iowa State at Texas Tech Fox Sports 1 Noon North Carolina State at Boston College NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 2 Bowie State at Virginia State NBC Sports Washington Plus (in D.C. area) 2:30 TCU at Kansas State MASN2 (in D.C. area) 2:30 Oregon State at California Pac-12 Network 3:30 North Carolina at Virginia Tech NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State CBS 3:30 No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington ABC 3:30 Temple at No. 19 SMU ESPN2 3:30 Tulsa at No. 21 Cincinnati ESPNU 3:30 Duke at Virginia ACC Network 3:30 No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers Big Ten Network 3:30 Indiana at Maryland Big Ten Network 3:30 South Florida at Navy CBS Sports Network 3:30 Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech NFL Network 4 No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State Fox 4 No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 Yale at Richmond NBC Sports Washington Plus 6 Kentucky at No. 10 Georgia ESPN 6 No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah Pac-12 Network 7 Kansas at No. 15 Texas Longhorn Network 7 East Carolina at Central Florida CBS Sports Network 7 Tulane at Memphis ESPN2 7 Colorado at Washington State ESPNU 7:30 No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State ABC 7:30 Texas A&M at Mississippi SEC Network 7:30 Florida State at Wake Forest ACC Network 9 Tennessee at No. 1 Alabama ESPN 9:30 Arizona at USC Pac-12 Network 10:15 No. 14 Boise State at BYU ESPN2 10:15 Nevada at Utah State ESPNU 11 Air Force at Hawaii CBS Sports Network

Noontime

Both Florida and South Carolina limp into Saturday’s game nursing injuries of varying seriousness after last weekend’s exhausting affairs. Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski left South Carolina’s double-overtime upset of Georgia in the third quarter with a sprained knee that looked worse than it apparently was: Hilinski was back at practice this week and seems probable to play against a Gators defense that has an SEC-best 26 sacks and 12 interceptions. But that defense might be without linebacker Jonathan Greenard and defensive end Jabari Zuniga, who have ankle injuries. Both are game-time decisions for Saturday. … At 4-2, Louisville already has doubled its win total from a dismal 2018 season under first-year coach Scott Satterfield and capped its early resurgence with a wild 62-59 win over then-No. 19 Wake Forest last weekend. Clemson presents a much tougher challenge for the Cardinals, obviously: The Tigers shook off their escape against North Carolina by throttling Florida State last weekend and might be a touch salty after getting passed by LSU in the AP top 25.

Midafternoon

Remember when Oregon was known for its fun, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it offense that regularly put up at least 45 points and dared opposing teams to keep up? Yeah, that’s not a thing anymore. These Ducks are doing it with defense under Coach Mario Cristobal. Since allowing Auburn to score 27 points in the season opener, Oregon has given up 6, 3, 6, 7 and 3 points. Opponents have failed to score a touchdown in their past nine trips inside the Ducks’ 20-yard line and have done so on only 2 of 14 red zone trips overall, a 14.3 percent success rate that leads the nation by a vast margin. But none of those recent opponents is as stout as Washington, Oregon’s opponent Saturday. The Huskies are coming off a 51-27 demolition of Arizona and have reached at least 45 points four times this season.

Nightside

There are three games between ranked teams Saturday. Two are on ABC, a network everyone gets. The other — Arizona State-Utah — is on the Pac-12 Network, which earlier this year was estimated to have only 17.9 million subscribers, far fewer than such cable behemoths as Justice Central, BabyFirst and both ESPN Deportes and Fox Deportes. Nevertheless, the network (which is owned by the conference’s schools) relished the chance to televise a game between two ranked teams and — given the second pick among Saturday’s Pac-12 games — chose Sun Devils-Utes, even though an ESPN/ESPN2 broadcast would have given this marquee matchup a vastly wider audience. So Arizona State and Utah will play for crucial Pac-12 South Division positioning and barely anyone will see it, because the Pac-12 is the nation’s clumsiest Power 5 conference and that is what it does. … Speaking of ABC, it gets what should be the day’s best game in Michigan-Penn State. The Wolverines put forth their usual erratic effort in a win over Illinois last week, rushing for a season-high 295 yards but also going five straight possessions without scoring, turning a 28-0 lead into a 28-25 lead in the fourth quarter. They won, but it got messy again. Whether that offense can keep pace with a Nittany Lions attack that’s averaging 42 points per game remains to be seen.

