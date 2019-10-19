Nonetheless, it’s a manageable enough group to break down as the second half of the season gets underway.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Best win: Maybe last week’s victory at 3-3 Texas A&M? The Crimson Tide has only upended two teams who currently boast winning records (Duke and Southern Mississippi), and games against Tennessee and Arkansas the next two weeks won’t help on that front. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 9 vs. Louisiana State. The two other games that could create headaches are at Auburn (Nov. 30) and a possible SEC title game (Dec. 7), but the Tigers look like the biggest obstacle for Nick Saban’s team. Best guess at first loss: Some point in the playoff, if it happens at all.

Appalachian State (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Best win: Sept. 21 at North Carolina, a 34-31 defeat of an in-state Power Five opponent on the road. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 9 at South Carolina. The Gamecocks climbed back to .500 with their upset of Georgia. Only one of the Mountaineers’ remaining opponents (4-2 Georgia State) has a winning record. Best guess at first loss: Nov. 9 at South Carolina. But don’t count out either Louisiana-Monroe (Saturday) or Georgia Southern (Oct. 31) from testing App State at home before the end of the month.

Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Best win: A 23-21 escape against Iowa State on Sept. 28 thanks to a field goal with 21 seconds left. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 16 vs. Oklahoma. The Bears also get Texas at home the following week. Best guess at first loss: Saturday at Oklahoma State. Baylor has managed to survive close calls against Iowa State and Texas Tech (in double overtime), but a visit to a rested Oklahoma State bunch could be a problem for Matt Rhule’s team.

Boise State (6-0, 3-0 Mountain West)

Best win: Aug. 31 at Florida State. There might not be a massive gap between the Seminoles and either Air Force or Hawaii, but the Broncos beat both of those teams on the famed blue turf at home. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 23 at Utah State in what could determine a spot in the Mountain West title game. Best guess at first loss: No single game stands out, but the Broncos play four of their last six on the road. They could be vulnerable Saturday at Brigham Young or Nov. 23 at Utah State.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

Best win: It’s either Texas A&M at home or North Carolina on the road. But like the other four teams the Tigers have faced, neither currently boasts a winning record. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest (5-1). And the Tigers crushed the Demon Deacons 63-3 on the road last season. Best guess at first loss: If it happens, it probably comes in Clemson’s fifth consecutive playoff appearance. If it occurs before then, it will be one of the season’s most notable upsets.

Louisiana State (6-0, 2-0 SEC)

Best win: The nod goes to a 45-38 triumph at Texas on Sept. 7 that served as the coming-out party for the Tigers’ offense, but there was a lot to like about last week’s two-touchdown defeat of Florida. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 9 at Alabama. It’s also in the middle of a stretch of three road trips in four games the Tigers begin Saturday at Mississippi State. Best guess at first loss: LSU has dropped eight in a row against Alabama, and what should be one of the season’s most riveting games will be played in Tuscaloosa. A few weeks out, give a slight edge to the Crimson Tide.

Minnesota (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Best win: Saturday’s 34-7 rout of Nebraska, the only FBS team with a winning record the Golden Gophers have toppled this season. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin. That game could decide both the winner of the Big Ten West and Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Best guess at first loss: Nov. 9 vs. Penn State. The Golden Gophers have a decent chance to get to 8-0 with Rutgers and Maryland up next, but Penn State, Iowa (Nov. 16) and Wisconsin all loom in November.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Best win: Smothering either Cincinnati (42-0) or Michigan State (34-10) at home, though neither of those is a victory the impressive Buckeyes can really count on carrying substantial weight come December. Toughest remaining test: Wisconsin pays a visit to the Horseshoe on Oct. 26 in what’s set up to be a battle of undefeateds. Best guess at first loss: The Buckeyes haven’t looked remotely vulnerable so far, and their two toughest remaining games (on paper) are at home against Penn State and Wisconsin. There’s also the chance of a rematch with Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. The extra opportunity makes the Badgers the most likely team to trip up the Buckeyes before the playoff.

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Best win: Oct. 12 vs. Texas. It’s the only FBS team with a winning record the Sooners have faced. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State. The Cyclones (4-2) won in their last trip to Norman, and both teams will be coming off an open date. Best guess at first loss: Given the state of the Big 12 — plenty of inconsistent but dangerous mid-pack teams — it’s possible someone steps up and plays an outstanding game against Jalen Hurts and the Sooners. Still, this is Oklahoma’s time of the year; over the past four seasons, the Sooners are 28-0 against conference foes in games played after the Red River Rivalry.

Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Best win: On style points, it’s the Nittany Lions’ 59-0 beatdown of Maryland on Sept. 27. On quality of opponent, the 17-12 victory at Iowa last weekend is the winning choice. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 23 at Ohio State. Easy call. Best guess at first loss: The Nittany Lions may have dropped four of their past five to Michigan, but the Wolverines have shown little to suggest they’ll piece together a complete game this week. But the Oct. 26 trip to Michigan State (coming off an open date) has the potential to be harrowing, especially if the Spartans can turn it into a 16-13ish slog.

Southern Methodist (6-0, 2-0 American)

Best win: Sept. 21 at Texas Christian, a 41-38 victory to snap a seven-game skid against the Mustangs’ old Southwest Conference rivals. Toughest remaining test: Nov. 2 at Memphis. The Tigers (5-1) just took their first loss last week at Temple. Best guess at first loss: Nov. 2 at Memphis. SMU had an open date last week and faces a feisty Temple team this week. The Mustangs warrant a slight nod at home, but it’s ultimately a toss-up game as well.

Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Best win: Embarrassing Michigan in a not-nearly-that-close 35-14 rout on Sept. 21. Toughest remaining test: Oct. 26 at Ohio State. Best guess at first loss: Ohio State, which is far better equipped than anyone in the Big Ten West to stymie the Badgers’ superb defense.

Five with the most at stake in Week 8

1. Oregon. The Ducks’ defense has manhandled its past five opponents, and its toughest remaining task might just be at Washington on Saturday. Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12), already two games clear of everyone in the Pac-12 North in the loss column, won’t have many chances to seriously impress the playoff committee and the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) already have a couple missteps. Nonetheless, this might be as much of a spotlight as the Ducks muster the rest of the way.

2. Michigan. The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) have offered some reasons for caution even since their drubbing at Wisconsin. They managed only 10 points in a defeat of Iowa, then nearly squandered a four-touchdown lead at Illinois before scoring twice late to pull away. Their playoff hopes would effectively end with a stumble at Penn State.

3a. Arizona State and 3b. Utah. It’s another playoff eliminator in the Pac-12. Both the Sun Devils and Utes are 5-1, and the winner will secure a head-to-head edge in the South Division while emerging as one of no more than two Pac-12 teams with less than two losses.

4. Penn State. The 6-0 Nittany Lions are at the front end of the crux of their schedule, and a night home game against Michigan provides both the opportunity to impress and the chance to falter. Without using a mulligan here, it’s not hard to envision Penn State in the Big Ten and national title discussions heading into a Nov. 23 trip to Ohio State.

5. Florida. The Gators (6-1, 3-1 SEC) have to regroup after running into a buzz saw in Baton Rouge last week. They’ll visit South Carolina, which must reload the musket after its double-overtime defeat of Georgia.

Heisman Watch

Updating last week’s rankings, which factor in Heisman voting trends (in favor of quarterbacks, players on top-five teams, against receivers and defensive players) as much as on-field performance.

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (2,011 yards, 27 TD, 1 INT passing; 35 yards, 2 TD rushing). The Crimson Tide’s newly minted career passing touchdown leader is human; he did, after all, throw his first interception of the season. But as the most high-profile player on the nation’s No. 1 team, here’s guessing he’d be the choice of the most Heisman voters as of now. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (1,758 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT passing; 630 yards, 8 TD rushing). It’s tough to imagine Hurts’ showing against Texas --- four total touchdowns while throwing for 235 yards and rushing for 131 --- did anything to damage his chances. (LW: 2)

3. QB Joe Burrow, Louisiana State (2,157 yards, 25 TD, 3 INT passing; 59 yards, 2 TD rushing). Thoroughly shredded Florida (21 of 24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns) to further solidify himself in what looks like a three-man top tier. (LW: 3)

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (1,298 yards, 18 TD, 1 INT passing; 283 yards, 8 TD rushing). With the Buckeyes on their first open date, there was no movement this week for Fields. His toughest tests --- against Wisconsin (Oct. 26), Penn State (Nov. 23) and Michigan (Nov. 30) --- are still to come. (LW: 4)

5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (825 yards, 14 TD rushing; 15 receptions for 136 yards and 4 TD). Went about his business in the Badgers’ blowout of Michigan State, running for 80 yards and two scores on 26 carries. That’s a perfectly solid day against a good defense, but it won’t move the needle. (LW: 5)

6. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,094 yards, 13 TD rushing, 5 receptions for 22 yards). Even with the 4-2 Cowboys’ first open date last Saturday, Hubbard still leads the country in rushing by more than 250 yards. He had more rushing yards than 79 FBS teams. (LW: 6)

7. RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (826 yards, 6 TD rushing; 7 receptions for 44 yards and 1 TD). Another candidate who didn’t play last week. (LW: 7)