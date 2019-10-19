As quickly as the outlook brightened, however, it unraveled in rapid and horrific style. Toronto scored four goals before the 30-minute bonus period was halfway done and coasted to a 5-1 victory at BMO Field.

Rooney, who in August announced he would return to England a year earlier than planned, finished his United term watching the last 15 minutes of extra time from the bench. He had scored just once since July 1, missing several matches along the way, but there was no denying his contributions, on and off the field.

For the second consecutive autumn, his season slipped away in the opening round of the postseason. Both times, elimination came after the standard 90 minutes.

Toronto had gone ahead in the 32nd when Marky Delgado capitalized on goalkeeper Bill Hamid’s error and scored from close range.

United created several high-quality chances in the second half, but Toronto’s Quentin Westberg thwarted Rooney three times in short order and denied Ola Kamara on what seemed like a sure thing.

With time melting away in stoppage time, though, Rooney served a corner kick. Frederic Brillant won the header. Paul Arriola’s stab was unsuccessful. But on the back side, Lucas Rodriguez knocked it in, silencing an announced crowd of 25,331 that was preparing to party.

United’s optimism did not last long. Three minutes into extra time, substitute Richie Laryea beat Hamid from a tight angle. Two minutes later, Jonathan Osorio tapped in from the doorstep. Osorio scored on a sublime one-timer from the top of the box in the 103rd minute, and former United player Nick DeLeon added a sensational goal before the extra-time break.

Ben Olsen’s fifth-seeded team has not won a playoff game since 2015. Fourth-seeded Toronto advanced to play at New York City FC on Wednesday in a conference semifinal.

Olsen did not offer any surprises, trotting out his favored lineup of the past six weeks. Rodriguez, Arriola and Junior Moreno returned from international duty without any major ailments, and Rooney started on top after sitting out the regular season finale with a yellow-card suspension.

Toronto was not at full strength: Striker Jozy Altidore (quadriceps) and center back Omar Gonzalez (hamstring) were scratched because of injuries, leaving the hosts without two eminently experienced players.

Aside from scoring 11 goals, Altidore provides a conspicuous presence in the penalty area and the strength to muscle defenders in dangerous spots. French winger Nicolas Benezet, acquired in August, joined the lineup and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (12 goals, 12 assists in the regular season) took an advanced, central role.

United conceded possession in the first half, settled in defensively, absorbed moderate pressure and aimed to spring counterattacks or earn set pieces in threatening spots. The visitors were fortunate in the 23rd minute when Benezet’s bid for the far corner struck Pozuelo and caromed wide.

When D.C. did claim the ball, it did not do much with it. Connections were off, the build-up was slow and four corner kicks did not yield any serious threats.

Toronto went ahead when Hamid failed to properly handle Pozuelo’s 25-yard bid. A finalists for MLS goalkeeper of the year and the co-leader in shutouts, Hamid has made few mistakes this season. And given Hamid’s vast experience, United did not expect him, of all players, to slip up.

But on this sequence, with the shot skipping toward him, he neither corralled it nor pushed it wide. Instead, he knocked the ball forward, leaving it in the danger zone for Delgado to snap into the net from six yards.

The goal ended United’s shutout streak at 536 minutes, the longest in the league this year.

Hamid spilled several shots during the cold night, which encouraged Toronto to continue to test him from distance.

United’s problems intensified late in the first half when Felipe Martins, whose summer arrival and hearty contributions altered the midfield dynamic, departed with a groin injury. He walked off the field slowly, his shirt pulled over his face to hide his emotions. Olsen consoled him with a hug.

Facing a deficit, Olsen changed the look instead of making a straight-up switch. He inserted striker Kamara, dropped Rooney into a withdrawn forward job, moved Arriola to right back from central midfield and paired the previous right back, Russell Canouse, in his natural position in defensive midfield with Moreno.

After intermission, Toronto continued to set the terms, pushing for the backbreaking goal.

At the other end, Rooney threatened three times in less than three minutes. Westberg smothered a one-timer from the top of the box, then made an outstanding hand save on a shot from the same distance and a reflex stop on a 12-yarder.

In the 77th minute, Kamara got behind the defense but ripped a hard shot at Westberg, who used his hip to deflect what should have been the equalizer.

Olsen inserted Luciano Acosta, the long-lost playmaker, and added winger Emmanuel Boateng in the late stage.

Hope was running out before Rodriguez forced extra time — a 30-minute reprieve that turned into a Canadian nightmare for United.

