Maryland trailed by three with 3:50 remaining and took over at its own 18-yard line with a chance to win. Pigrome, playing in place of regular starter Josh Jackson, threw a swing pass on first down to Leake, who helped fill in for Anthony McFarland Jr. Leake hit a wall of Hoosiers defenders, and defensive back Juwan Burgess ripped the ball out of Leake’s hands before Leake went to the ground for a fumble.

The Maryland defense held the Hoosiers to a field goal, and the Terps still trailed by only six when the offense took the field again with 2:49 left. Pigrome methodically led the Terps down the field this time, converting a fourth and three from the Maryland 44 to keep their hopes alive. But once the team had crossed into Indiana territory, Pigrome overthrew wide receiver Sean Savoy on first and 10 from the 42, and Indiana’s Reese Taylor came up with an interception. The Hoosiers simply needed to take a knee twice to win. Last year’s meeting between the two teams ended in a similar fashion, when Pigrome fumbled to hand the Hoosiers a victory while driving for a potential winning score.

Leake had the most productive day of his Maryland career, rushing for 158 yards and two scores with lead back McFarland out because of a high ankle sprain, but his fumble proved costly. Pigrome, in his second consecutive start since Jackson injured his ankle, finished 17 for 27 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, but his only interception proved to be a game-ending mistake.

While Leake accounted for all but 15 of Maryland’s rushing yards, Pigrome spread his passes around to a few receivers. Dontay Demus Jr. continued to separate himself as Maryland’s top receiving option, finishing with 82 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Maryland’s tight ends also played a role, with Tyler Mabry catching a 52-yard pass to set up one of Leake’s short scoring runs and Chigoziem Okonkwo scoring on a 11-yard reception in the first quarter.

While Leake and Pigrome helped keep Maryland competitive for most of the afternoon, the Terps’ defense struggled even after the Hooisers had to turn to their backup quarterback early in the game. Peyton Ramsey replaced starter Michael Penix Jr. and completed 20 of 27 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Ramsey does not pose the same threat on the ground as Penix, but he was able to scramble out of trouble at times and added 46 rushing yards on eight carries.

Indiana gained 520 yards of total offense in all, marking the third time this season Maryland has allowed its opponent to gain more than 500 yards.

Both teams find themselves grasping for bowl eligibility, and while the Hoosiers managed to leave College Park with a meaningful win, the Terps let an important opportunity slip away for the second straight week. Maryland still needs three more wins with five difficult games remaining.

The Hoosiers’ self-inflicted woes, most significantly their 11 penalties for 105 yards, aided the Terps, along with a critical interception thrown by Ramsey. As the Hooisers drove with the hopes of securing a two-score advantage in the second quarter, Antoine Brooks Jr. grabbed an interception in the end zone after an Indiana receiver couldn’t reel in the pass and tipped it instead toward Brooks. Leake ran for a 60-yard touchdown four plays later to tie the score at 14.

Maryland’s depth has slowly weakened as the season has worn on. The Terps lost some players before the season began, including standout wide receiver Jeshaun Jones and safety Antwaine Richardson, a projected starter. They have played the past two games without Jackson, who sprained his ankle against Rutgers, and now this one without McFarland, too

Saturday’s loss showed that Maryland’s backups nearly had enough firepower on their own to knock off a Big Ten foe, but even after a mostly solid outing, they couldn’t maintain that poise in the deciding moments.

