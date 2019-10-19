So this was frightening. pic.twitter.com/Lk6rNDqrdt — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) October 19, 2019

The base of the Sooner Schooner separated from the cabin upon impact, with the horses continuing to drag the remnants of the cart toward the end zone.

AD

The Sooner Schooner is piloted by a member of the RUF/NEKS, the school’s all-male spirit organization. The RUF/NEK queen rides next to the pilot, and other members of the spirit squad can be in the cabin as well.

AD

Both the pilot and passenger were examined by medical staff for precautionary reasons, Fox Sports reported.

The Schooner has been considered an official mascot of Oklahoma football since its first appearance in a game in 1964. It comes onto the field to celebrate Sooners scoring plays, as was the case Saturday following quarterback Jalen Hurts’s a two-yard run that gave Oklahoma a 28-7 lead.

This time, the Schooner made the turn near the 15-yard line before collapsing. The pilot and RUF/NEK queen were up and walking soon after the accident, and both horses appeared to have escaped unharmed.

AD

Oklahoma officials issued a statement the read in part:

“The Sooner Schooner tipped over today. We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured.”

AD

(2/2) Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well. — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) October 19, 2019

It’s the second straight year there has been an incident that’s involved the Sooner Schooner. Last season during a game against Oklahoma State, a member of the RUF/NEK spirit squad almost fell out of the wagon and was dragged across the field.

The spirit squad member did not suffer serious injuries, and cameras showed him walking in the aftermath of the mishap.

AD

In 1993, the Schooner also tipped over during a game against Colorado when it came onto the field after place-kicker Scott Blanton’s field goal, sending the pilot, the flag bearer and the RUF/NEK queen tumbling.

In another infamous incident at the 1985 Orange Bowl, officials assessed Oklahoma with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when the Sooner Schooner got stuck in a muddy patch in front of the Washington bench.

The penalty, on top of an illegal procedure call, moved what was 22-yard field goal attempt by Oklahoma back 20 yards. The Huskies blocked the kick and went on to win, 28-17.

AD

The Schooner is a scaled-down replica of Studebaker Conestoga wagon settlers of the Oklahoma Territory used around the time of the Land Run of 1889.

Read more on college football:

AD