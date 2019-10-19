The suspense ended for the Ducks, who entered the weekend as the Pac-12’s best chance of securing a playoff berth after the conference was shut out last year, when Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-three from the Oregon 35.

The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) went ahead to stay on the previous drive when quarterback Justin Herbert completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Reed with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter. Before that pass, Oregon ran six consecutive times for 45 yards, including Travis Dye’s 21-yard carry to the Huskies 27.

Oregon remained the lone team without a conference loss in the Pac-12 thanks in part to Herbert’s 280 passing yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-38 completions without an interception. The senior is ranked as high as No. 2 among quarterback prospects, according to multiple NFL mock draft websites.

Last season Herbert became the fastest player in school history to reach 4,000 and 5,000 career passing yards, needing 17 and 21 games, respectively. He finished tied for 13th nationally with 29 touchdown passes and 27th in passing yards with 3,151.

A handful of mock draft websites had listed Herbert as the No. 1 quarterback prospect had he elected to turn pro after last season. A two-time academic all-American, Herbert, a native of Eugene, Ore., instead opted to come back for his senior year to earn his degree in biology.

Oregon had trailed by 10 points in the third quarter Saturday before staging the comeback that put the Ducks well on their way to clinching the Pac-12 North Division title under third-year coach Mario Cristobal.

The Huskies (5-3, 2-3), meanwhile, got 289 yards and three touchdowns without an interception from Eason, who completed 23 of 30 attempts. The redshirt junior began his career at Georgia, losing the starting job to Jake Fromm, before transferring to his home state school.

“It’s one of those games you grow up wanting to be a part of,” Eason, who grew up in Lake Stevens, Wash., told reporters last week, regarding the rivalry between the Ducks and Huskies. “Obviously you want your hometown team to win, but I was so little, sometimes I didn’t understand it.”

Eason and Herbert are part of a crowded field of quarterback prospects heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

Other college quarterbacks reportedly high on NFL draft boards include Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Louisiana State’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, all considered among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Hurts accounted for five touchdowns in the No. 5 Sooners’ 52-14 win against West Virginia, and Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the second-ranked Tigers’ 36-13 victory over Mississippi State.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide faced visiting Tennessee on Saturday night.

