Tagovailoa walked off the field with a slight limp after rolling his right ankle — not the one he hurt in the SEC championship game last year — when he was sacked in the second quarter of Alabama’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He remained in the game and completed a five-yard pass to Brian Robinson before leaving.

“Tua will probably be out for a week,” Coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game. “I don’t know the extent — he’s got a twisted ankle — but I think he’s probably not going to be able to play in this next game. He’s going to get another MRI and all that in the morning [Sunday] and we’ll decide exactly what to do from there.”

As for Tagovailoa’s self-diagnosis, he is relying on his experience. He played against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl 28 days after suffering the high ankle sprain on his left leg last year in the Dec. 1 victory over Georgia, although he did not look fully healthy. On Saturday, Mac Jones stepped in for Tagovailoa on, who completed 11 of 12 passes for 155 yards with an interception. Jones completed 6 of 11 passes for 72 yards.

“Mac did some good things, and we think Mac is capable,” Saban said, “so we have a lot of confidence in Mac.”

