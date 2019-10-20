The urgency is particularly high for the Cowboys, given that they are playing at home and that they are on a three-game losing streak that has followed their 3-0 start to the season. For three games, quarterback Dak Prescott looked like a leading league MVP candidate and the Cowboys seemed to be justifying the big-money contract extensions handed out by owner Jerry Jones to running back Ezekiel Elliott and other players. Only a few weeks later, the situation is relatively dire, and the Cowboys are coming off a particularly embarrassing defeat to the previously winless New York Jets.

Things have gotten bad enough that it is being debated whether Jones would fire Jason Garrett as his coach if the Cowboys lose to the Eagles. It probably wouldn’t happen, given that Jones has dismissed only one head coach — Wade Phillips — during a season. But the fact that is has become a topic of public conversation is telling. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer added to the intrigue when he said in a radio interview that he “absolutely” would be interested if the Cowboys were to come calling after the season.

Eagles at Cowboys

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

TV: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV

The Cowboys at least are getting healthier. Offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins returned to practice last week and could be back in the lineup. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

That puts the Cowboys in better shape than the Eagles. Quarterback Carson Wentz again will have to do without the big-play capabilities of wide receiver DeSean Jackson. He is to remain sidelined because of an abdominal injury. Rookie Andre Dillard, a first-round draft choice out of Washington State, is to start at left tackle in place of the injured Jason Peters. The Eagles also are to be without running back Darren Sproles, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, linebacker Nigel Bradham and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

The Eagles are coming off to a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which the Philadelphia defense could not stop quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. So the Eagles will have to be particularly mindful of the Prescott-to-Cooper combination, if Cooper indeed plays.

The buildup to the game last week included Eagles Coach Doug Pederson saying on a Philadelphia radio station that the Eagles would win, then denying that he’d made a victory guarantee. That led Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to advise Pederson to keep quiet and “stay on the sideline.”

The Cowboys swept the Eagles last season and have won the teams’ last three meetings. What once looked to be a big game in the race for NFC supremacy has been reduced to being a game in which one team will have to be satisfied with creeping above .500 and stopping things from getting any worse.

