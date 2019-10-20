And with that quiet departure — a deviation from Rooney’s typically accommodating norm — United began to turn the page on an exciting if short-lived experience employing one of soccer’s most famous players.

The organization will need to address the voids left both on the field (Rooney posted 23 goals and 15 assists in 50 regular season and playoff appearances.) and off it (The attention he brought locally and globally can’t be quantified.).

United’s concerns, though, go beyond the outgoing superstar. Rooney, though, is the undeniable starting point.

After Wayne: United was successful the second half of the year without major contributions from the captain, who missed five of the last 12 regular season matches for myriad reasons and scored once after July 1.

This summer, ahead of Rooney announcing he would return to England to join Derby County as a player and assistant coach, United signed striker Ola Kamara. The Norwegian international scored 48 goals in three years with the Columbus Crew and Los Angeles Galaxy before an abbreviated stint in China.

Barring a major front-line acquisition, Kamara will inherit Rooney’s role.

From a marketing standpoint, United has flirted with the idea of trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil, but that seems like a fantasy. Could United do business at the same rate without a glitzy acquisition? Maybe, if the team as a whole is appealing. But there were a lot of people in Rooney’s No. 9 jersey at Buzzard Point.

Adios Acosta?: In a span of one year, Luciano Acosta went from Rooney’s collaborator and one of the league’s most electrifying players to a lightly used substitute. On the cusp of a life-changing transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last winter, Acosta lost his way and eventually lost his starting job.

His contract expires this fall and, after declining a D.C. offer early this year that would have probably quadrupled his salary to more than $2 million, his value has plummeted. It’s hard to imagine United re-signing him and furnishing a raise.

United could trade his MLS rights, but that would require a team that believes the Argentine playmaker is capable of replicating the sensational form he showed for three months last year.

More likely, Acosta will return home, venture to Europe or cash in with a Middle Eastern club.

He is not the only one out of contract: Among others, center back Frédéric Brillant, who enjoyed an excellent campaign, has hinted at offers in Europe.

Coaching status: United did not meet heightened expectations under Coach Ben Olsen, finishing one point and one place worse than last season and again failing to win a playoff game. The last postseason success came in 2015, and the last appearance in the Eastern Conference finals was seven years ago.

Olsen owns the second-longest tenure in MLS, behind Kansas City’s Peter Vermes. Contract terms are not made public, but it’s believed his deal is guaranteed through 2021. There are no early rumblings that the investment group, headed by Jason Levien, is preparing to oust Olsen or General Manager Dave Kasper.

Loan decisions: Of the three players on loan this season, goalkeeper Bill Hamid is probably United’s top priority. He had a terrific year, though he slipped in the playoff. It’s unclear how much Danish club Midtjylland will demand to relinquish his rights.

Lucas Rodríguez posted six goals and three assists in the regular season and scored the late equalizer in the playoff. He also earned a call-up to the Argentine under-23 national team this month. Estudiantes owns his rights, but United carries an option to purchase his contract for between $2 million and $3 million.

Leonardo Jara was a starter until mid-August, when his defensive liabilities at right back prompted a change. The club sees his future in defensive midfield, but does it want him back? Boca Juniors owns his rights.

Familiar names: Yamil Asad, who scored nine times while on loan in 2018 before returning to Argentina this year, will rejoin United in 2020. He plays the same position (left wing) as Rodríguez, but if both players are in the mix, D.C. could shift one or the other into a different attacking role.

After missing the entire season with a knee injury (and complications), Oniel Fisher is on pace to contend for the starting job at right back — a position where he excelled last year. If Fisher returns to form, midfielder-turned-defender Russell Canouse could revert to his natural spot.

TV deal: United’s decision last winter to abandon a traditional TV partner for a pay streaming service was a fiasco. Beyond the cost, FloSports was mired in technical problems. Without a mainstream platform for matches not shown on national TV, United was inaccessible to locals who had rediscovered the team in 2018.

United ditched the four-year deal before the season ended and streamed two matches on its website. It’s unclear whether the front office will try another streaming service, such as ESPN+, or re-engage with a cable channel, such as NBC Sports Washington.

