Coastal Carolina players, trailing 10-7 at the time, were not pleased and started doing the same on their side of the field, Georgia Southern sports information director Bryan Johnston told ESPN. There was no fighting or physical conduct, with players around 20 yards apart, but the referees were in no mood for frivolity. Three players had previously been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the dancing penalties meant they were ejected.
Coastal Carolina tied the score 10-10 in the fourth quarter and the teams played three overtimes during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nestor before Georgia Southern won, 30-27.
