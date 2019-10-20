Evidently, there’s no dancing in football.

Members of the Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern teams earned the wrath of referees, who flagged every player for unsportsmanlike conduct for dancing and jumping up and down just before the fourth quarter of their game began.

As it usually does, Southern played a song over the loudspeakers and as “Mo Bamba” began, its players raised four fingers to signify the quarter and began dancing in a tradition that the team calls “bringing the juice.”

Coastal Carolina players, trailing 10-7 at the time, were not pleased and started doing the same on their side of the field, Georgia Southern sports information director Bryan Johnston told ESPN. There was no fighting or physical conduct, with players around 20 yards apart, but the referees were in no mood for frivolity. Three players had previously been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the dancing penalties meant they were ejected.

Coastal Carolina tied the score 10-10 in the fourth quarter and the teams played three overtimes during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nestor before Georgia Southern won, 30-27.

