The 49ers, who are 5-0 for the first time since 1990, come into Sunday’s game with the NFL’s third-ranked offense and second-ranked defense. San Francisco dominated the Rams, 20-7, last week, limiting Los Angeles’s high-powered offense to 157 total yards. Offensively, tight end George Kittle leads San Francisco with 31 catches for 338 yards, while running backs Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert have combined for 790 rushing yards through five games.

The Redskins managed only 17 points against the Dolphins, who have the league’s worst defense. Tight and Vernon Davis and running back Chris Thompson have already been ruled out for Sunday, leaving quarterback Case Keenum without two of his favorite targets. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, one of the lone bright spots for the Redskins this season, draws a tough matchup in San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman.

As Daniel Snyder’s Redskins hit new low, here comes Kyle Shanahan to show him what he missed. “I think it’s pretty easy not to make [Sunday’s game] personal,” Shanahan said during a conference call with Washington media members. “The guys who get personal with it don’t play in the game.” (Read more)

The latest addition to the Redskins’ offense is a fullback. Washington hasn’t used a fullback recently, but that could change after they signed former Detroit Lions fifth-round pick Michael Burton this week. (Read more)

Keys for the Redskins include forcing turnovers. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had a strong season, but he’s been intercepted five times, and the 49ers have 10 turnovers through five games. (Read more)

