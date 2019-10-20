Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at Sunderland on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Fulham on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 defeat to Leicester City
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Derby County
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-2 defeat to West Brom
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze* (turns 17 Monday): U-18s
Women’s Super League
West Ham forward Martha Thomas: entered in the 57th (scored in 90+) in 2-2 cup draw (4-2 defeat on penalties) with Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90 (scored in 59th) in 5-1 cup victory at Leicester City
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: entered in the 80th
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 1-0 victory over Preston North End
Matt Miazga’s winner for Reading today. pic.twitter.com/H9vPDSILER— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 19, 2019
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Stoke City
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 60th in 3-0 defeat at Charlton
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las* (age 17): U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Wycombe
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Oxford
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) in 1-1 draw at Tranmere
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Livingston
Rangers defender Matt Polster: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Hearts
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 59 in 4-0 defeat at Queen of the South
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Greenock Morton
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 74 (scored in 7th) in 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin
Josh Sargent scored his second goal of the season as Werder Bremen took a 1-0 lead into halftime against Hertha Berlin 🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LsDPTZkoah— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 19, 2019
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Mainz
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Köln
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Freiburg
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Zwickau
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 2-0 victory at Garching
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Koln II, no match scheduled
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play in Schalke II’s 2-1 defeat to Haltern
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna* (age 16): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz* (age 17): U-19s
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): scored twice for U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Wolfsburg
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Dynamo Dresden
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: at Arminia Bielefeld on Monday
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 55 in 1-0 victory over Sandhausen
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Darmstadt
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Osnabrück
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): scored for U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 78 (scored in 74th, assist) in 4-0 victory at Mannheim
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in the 73rd in 1-1 draw at Münster
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): scored for U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Toulouse
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in the 79th in 3-2 defeat at Monaco
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Paris
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Soyaux
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: in the 18 but did not play
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 73 in 1-0 defeat to Guingamp
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: entered in the 55th in 3-0 defeat at Montpellier
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: entered in the 59th (assist) in 4-0 victory over Espanyol
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 67 (assist)
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: entered in the 65th
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: entered in 90+ in 1-0 victory over Madrid
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: played 69 in 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw with Racing Santander
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: vs. Livorno on Monday
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 18): played 90 (two assists) in 2-1 victory at Waalwijk
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 56 in 4-0 defeat to Vitesse
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): entered in the 78th in a 3-2 defeat at AZ II
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): not in the 18
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at NEC
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): not in the 18
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: not in the 18 (red card) for 3-0 victory over Volendam
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Mouscron
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Zulte-Waregem
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Anderlecht
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup defeat at Academica
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Benfica
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Servette
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at St. Polten
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Horsens
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 90
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 victory at Sonderjyske
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): vs. Randers on Monday
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Hammarby
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: entered in the 71st
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Sirius
Damallsvenskan
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 72 (scored in 59th) in 5-1 victory at Kungsbacka
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: entered in the 44th
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Pitea
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 84 in 3-0 defeat at Linkoping
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: entered in the 78th
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: not in the 18
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vaxjo
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at Eskilstuna
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Vittsjo
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in the 71st
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: entered in the 89th in 3-1 victory over Haugesund
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Ankaragucu
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 55 in 2-2 draw with Larissa
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 79 in 1-1 draw at Olympiakos Nicosia
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Maccabi Netanya
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: at Ashdod on Monday
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: vs. Bnei Yehuda on Monday
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 84 (scored in 23rd) in 2-1 victory at Daegu
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw with River Plate
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to El Nacional
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Club America
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: played 85 in 4-1 defeat at Santos Laguna
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Pumas
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: at San Luis late Sunday
