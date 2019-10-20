Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s at Sunderland on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. Fulham on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 defeat to Leicester City

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 4-1 defeat at Derby County

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-2 defeat to West Brom

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze* (turns 17 Monday): U-18s

Women’s Super League

West Ham forward Martha Thomas: entered in the 57th (scored in 90+) in 2-2 cup draw (4-2 defeat on penalties) with Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90 (scored in 59th) in 5-1 cup victory at Leicester City

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: entered in the 80th

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 1-0 victory over Preston North End

Matt Miazga’s winner for Reading today. pic.twitter.com/H9vPDSILER — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 19, 2019

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Stoke City

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 60th in 3-0 defeat at Charlton

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las* (age 17): U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23s at Aston Villa on Monday

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Wycombe

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Oxford

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) in 1-1 draw at Tranmere

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Livingston

Rangers defender Matt Polster: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Hearts

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 59 in 4-0 defeat at Queen of the South

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Greenock Morton

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): played 74 (scored in 7th) in 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin

Josh Sargent scored his second goal of the season as Werder Bremen took a 1-0 lead into halftime against Hertha Berlin 🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LsDPTZkoah — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 19, 2019

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Mainz

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: not in the 18 (injured)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Köln

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Freiburg

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Zwickau

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 2-0 victory at Garching

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Koln II, no match scheduled

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play in Schalke II’s 2-1 defeat to Haltern

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna* (age 16): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz* (age 17): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): scored twice for U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Wolfsburg

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Dynamo Dresden

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: at Arminia Bielefeld on Monday

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 55 in 1-0 victory over Sandhausen

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Darmstadt

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Osnabrück

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): scored for U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 78 (scored in 74th, assist) in 4-0 victory at Mannheim

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in the 73rd in 1-1 draw at Münster

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): scored for U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Toulouse

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in the 79th in 3-2 defeat at Monaco

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Paris

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Soyaux

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: in the 18 but did not play

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 73 in 1-0 defeat to Guingamp

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: played 90

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: entered in the 55th in 3-0 defeat at Montpellier

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: in the 18 but did not play

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: entered in the 59th (assist) in 4-0 victory over Espanyol

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: played 67 (assist)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: entered in the 65th

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: entered in 90+ in 1-0 victory over Madrid

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: played 69 in 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw with Racing Santander

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: vs. Livorno on Monday

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 18): played 90 (two assists) in 2-1 victory at Waalwijk

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 56 in 4-0 defeat to Vitesse

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): entered in the 78th in a 3-2 defeat at AZ II

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): not in the 18

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at NEC

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): not in the 18

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: not in the 18 (red card) for 3-0 victory over Volendam

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Mouscron

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Zulte-Waregem

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Anderlecht

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup defeat at Academica

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Benfica

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Servette

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at St. Polten

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Horsens

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 90

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 victory at Sonderjyske

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): vs. Randers on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Hammarby

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: entered in the 71st

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Sirius

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 72 (scored in 59th) in 5-1 victory at Kungsbacka

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: entered in the 44th

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: in the 18 but did not play

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Pitea

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 84 in 3-0 defeat at Linkoping

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: entered in the 78th

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: not in the 18

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vaxjo

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at Eskilstuna

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in the 18 but did not play

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Vittsjo

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: entered in the 71st

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: entered in the 89th in 3-1 victory over Haugesund

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Ankaragucu

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 55 in 2-2 draw with Larissa

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 79 in 1-1 draw at Olympiakos Nicosia

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Maccabi Netanya

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: at Ashdod on Monday

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: vs. Bnei Yehuda on Monday

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 84 (scored in 23rd) in 2-1 victory at Daegu

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw with River Plate

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to El Nacional

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Club America

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: played 85 in 4-1 defeat at Santos Laguna

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Pumas

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: at San Luis late Sunday