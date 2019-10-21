It’s possible this won’t be the only time we see Edmonds in a featured role at the expense of Johnson.

“We were just being smart,” Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game. “It was a need-based deal and Chase needed to be spelled, but we wanted to make sure Dave came out of there clean for later on in the season.”

AD

Edmonds is only available in 29 percent of fantasy leagues, making it unlikely he is still lingering on your league’s waiver wire. If he is, go ahead and add him to your roster. If not, here are a few other suggestions worth claiming.

AD

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans (Available in 63 percent of fantasy leagues)

Injury-plagued wideout Will Fuller left Sunday’s loss to the Colts early with a hamstring injury and Stills made the most of his five targets, catching four of them for 105 yards. Two of those receptions went for 40 yards or more, showcasing a big-play ability that can earn bonus points in some scoring formats.

And the connections probably weren’t a fluke. Only Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (65 percent) has a higher accuracy rating on deep passes of 20 or more yards than Texans quarterback Deshaun Waton (63 percent), per Pro Football Focus. Plus, Stills and the Texans next face the Oakland Raiders, whose defense is allowing a 129.1 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks attempting deep passes. Only the Arizona Cardinals defense is worse (132.6).

AD

AD

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (Available in 62 percent of fantasy leagues)

New Tennessee starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted Davis a season-high seven times on Sunday and the 24-year-old wideout hauled in six of those passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The two have now connected on 9 of 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown over two games, producing a passer rating of 140.9.

Indianapolis Colts defense and special teams (Available in 70 percent of fantasy leagues)

If you stream defenses or just need a bye week fill-in, the Colts could pay big dividends over the next few weeks. In Week 8 they face a Denver Broncos offense that is averaging a below-average 1.4 points per drive in 2019 (27th), and that just got steamrolled by the Chiefs. In Week 9, Indianapolis will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, another team with a below-average scoring rate (1.7 points per drive, 21st), and in Week 10 the Colts will face the Miami Dolphins, the second-worst offense of 2019 (one point per drive).

AD

AD

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (Available in 83 percent of fantasy leagues)

It’s hard to trust anyone on the Dolphins for fantasy scoring, but Parker caught five of his team-leading 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, his third consecutive game with a score. Buffalo has the fifth-best pass-coverage unit of the season, per Pro Football Focus, and Parker made catches against three of the Bills’ five defensive backs in coverage.

He also has a team-high 12 deep targets (20 or more yards) this season and has caught all three that were classified as catchable.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 99 percent of fantasy leagues)

Pascal wasn’t targeted by the Colts until Week 3, but he has caught 13 of 19 targets for 239 yards and three touchdowns over the team’s last four games. His 2.4 yards per route run is also a team high.

Read more on the NFL:

AD