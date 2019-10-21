“It was a lot of emotion,” O’Brien said after Minnesota’s 42-7 win (via the St. Paul Pioneer Press). “It was a moment and a night that I’ve been thinking about since I picked up a football.”

After the kick went through the uprights, O’Brien was mobbed by teammates before sharing a lengthy hug with Gophers Coach P.J. Fleck, who was shown shedding tears at the inspirational play.

“To have it be one of those things that went from tragic to hope to accomplishment, that’s important,” Fleck said.

"That's what college football's all about."



Four-time cancer survivor Casey O'Brien just got his first hold for @GopherFootball.



It was perfect, and so was everyone's reaction. pic.twitter.com/mnaGvgsErF — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 19, 2019

A redshirt sophomore walk-on for the 7-0 Gophers, O’Brien was a high school quarterback when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2013. Since then, he’s undergone a reported 14 surgeries, as well as more than 200 nights in hospitals and numerous rounds of chemotherapy, as he’s battled the disease four separate times — twice in high school and twice after joining the Gophers in 2017.

“I took chemo pills before every practice in my first spring ball. Did not miss a practice,” O’Brien said in July, when he gave a 13-minute speech at the annual Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon. “I spent all of last season wearing a specially made shirt with a pad sewn into it to protect a medical port in my chest for treatment I was receiving. Did not miss a practice.”

"This is what I dreamed about, and tonight it got to come true."@GopherFootball's @caseyob14, a four-time cancer survivor, is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/5eRdSGLPcX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2019

O’Brien elicited roaring applause from the audience at the event when he said he was “over one year cancer-free.” He also said to the Athletic at the time, “When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I was told that I wouldn’t play football again. And I knew that I needed football in my life, that had been something that had been there my whole life, and I just wasn’t ready to give it up."

“So I kind of had a back and forth with the doctors, like there’s gotta be a way that I can still play,” he continued. “I ended up talking them into letting me move from quarterback to placeholder. This was after nine months of chemotherapy, and eight-and-a-half-hour knee surgery, they were like, you can’t take a hit. I was like, okay, all I can either be [is] a punter or I could be a placeholder.

“I can’t punt at all, so that narrowed it down to one position.”

On Saturday, it came down to a college debut that made all the hard work, both at practice and medical facilities, worth it. Making it all the sweeter was that it came with his parents in attendance, and they were able to celebrate together.

Of the reaction by his teammates, O’Brien said, “It puts a huge smile on my face to even talk about. It’s a blessing to be on this football team.”

“The whole team mobbed him on the field after the game,” Fleck said of O’Brien, who also held for the Gophers’ final two extra-point attempts. “He found a way to make his dream happen, to keep working and working and working until it did. I know it’s a hold, but that’s pretty important. He’s the biggest motivator … we have on this team.”

