The @49ers-@Redskins game lasted 2 hrs & 36 minutes, the shortest game length since Week 16, 2009 when the Patriots & Jaguars game also ran for 2 hrs & 36 minutes (NE 35, JAX 7). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 20, 2019

Fail: The field

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said of Sunday’s field conditions. “I’ve played in this stadium once before, in the playoffs, and it was pretty bad. That was the year RGIII went down with a knee injury. The field was pretty awful. Mostly sand. It was like playing in a sand pit. Today was rain, and everything was going bad.”

The 49ers celebrated improving to 6-0 by treating the turf at FedEx Field like a slip-and-slide.

Sealed the W, turned the place into a slip-n-slide. pic.twitter.com/2WTSTmaDsV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2019

The conditions weren’t great in the press box, either.

Slippery conditions today for #49ers at Washington — on field and in the press box

My laptop is in peril if my MacGyver-rigged cup overflows from dripping ceiling 💧 pic.twitter.com/0j6Mqg3U8w — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 20, 2019

Hail: The Nationals

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner attended the game and was shown on the video board as “Baby Shark” played over the stadium’s speakers. Turner sported an N.C. State football helmet for parts of the Nationals’ four clubhouse celebrations over the past month. The Redskins’ only N.C. State alum, rookie wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, didn’t have a catch, but he got in the box score by committing a false start.

The Redskins opened as two-touchdown underdogs in their next game against old friend Kirk Cousins and the Vikings on Thursday night, which falls on a travel day between Games 2 and 3 of the World Series.

“We’re happy as heck for all of those teams,” Redskins President Bruce Allen said Friday on WMAL’s “Larry O’Connor Show,” when asked about the recent success of the Washington Mystics, who won the WNBA title, and the Nationals. “We believe it brings great karma to the region. We’re a strong believer that sports can bring a community together and we have to do our part to keep up with the others, but we’re happy for them.”

Nats SS Trea Turner at the Redskins game. They played Baby Shark over the loudspeakers too. World Series fever even made it to FedExField pic.twitter.com/bE5GkXLCef — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2019

Fail: Home-field advantage

The Redskins lost their eighth straight game at home since a 20-17 win over the Cowboys on Oct. 21 of last season. As NBC Sports Washington’s Pete Hailey noted, that makes Washington winless at FedEx Field over the past calendar year. During its eight-game losing streak in Landover, the Redskins have been outscored, 229-94, and shut out twice. The last time Washington lost eight straight at home was from October 2011 to October 2012 under Coach Mike Shanahan. San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan, who served as the offensive coordinator for those Redskins, presented a game ball to his dad on Sunday.

The #Redskins will officially go a calendar year without a win at FedEx Field — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 20, 2019

Hail: Matt Ioannidis’s motor

Redskins defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis finished with a game-high nine tackles, including one for a loss. He nearly had a sack of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first half after sliding across a quarter of the field on his stomach and getting to his feet to continue his pursuit as Ryan Kerrigan shoved Garoppolo out of bounds.

SCIENCE WILL NEVER EXPLAIN HOW HE SLID THIS FAR pic.twitter.com/54jp6MiHnJ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

Fail: Morgan Moses’s motor

Someone appeared to unplug Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses’s controller on one play in the second half when he stood flat-footed as San Francisco’s Dee Ford blew right by him before sacking Case Keenum. Credit to everyone who compared Moses’s goof to a similar looking blunder made by former Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., who stood completely still on the court after losing track of his man during a game against the Bulls in 2015.

Good block by Morgan Moses. At least it wasn’t holding, which is a victory for Redskins O-line. pic.twitter.com/Kr8GKFLBhx — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 20, 2019

During a Monday interview with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan, Moses said he “did not miss the snap count.”

“I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus,” Moses said. “Obviously as a team, we know what happened. Obviously, you guys and the fans do enough of hitting us on the head, so I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus and let them get hit on the head. I’ll just take that one on the chin for the team and move forward.”

Hail: Spelling

The Redskins inducted left tackle Chris Samuels into the ring of honor during the game, and unlike in Week 3, when they misspelled fellow inductee London Fletcher’s name on the scoreboard, they managed to get Samuels’s name right.

Fail: The Redskins’ passing offense

The Redskins and the rain combined to set football back 30 years, so it was appropriate that Washington wore its throwback uniforms. Keenum’s 12 pass attempts were Washington’s fewest since Dec. 15, 1990, when the Redskins attempted 11 passes in a 25-10 win at New England. Earnest Byner carried the ball 39 times for 149 yards that day, as Washington clinched a wild-card spot in a relentless rain at Foxboro Stadium.

