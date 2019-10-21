“Long story short, I really didn’t do a great job taking care of myself physically,” he said earlier this year. “You can get into a grind of the job. I’ve coached, I guess, over 30 years. When I left Georgia after 15 years as head coach, I probably could have used a little decompression break at that time, or at least considered it.

“I just kind of wore myself down to the point where I got a little concerned about the pace I was going at. And I also cared about Miami. I felt like maybe someone else at this point in time would do a better job than I was. Going into the final game, the bowl game, it was running through my mind pretty heavily.”

Richt previously had gone 145-51 in 15 seasons as head coach at Georgia.

After stepping down at Miami, Richt became a studio analyst for the ACC Network. He seemed to be enjoying his new life away from coaching.

Life doesn’t get much better than this! Just think I could be grading film right now!! pic.twitter.com/6s5V6JMYJE — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) September 9, 2019

