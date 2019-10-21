Mark Richt, who retired from college football coaching in December after leading the University of Miami for three seasons, announced on Monday that he had suffered a heart attack but is “doing fine.”

Richt, 59, went 26-13 in three seasons at Miami, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes into the Associated Press top 10 each year. He said his health was one reason he decided to stop coaching.

“Long story short, I really didn’t do a great job taking care of myself physically,” he said earlier this year. “You can get into a grind of the job. I’ve coached, I guess, over 30 years. When I left Georgia after 15 years as head coach, I probably could have used a little decompression break at that time, or at least considered it.

“I just kind of wore myself down to the point where I got a little concerned about the pace I was going at. And I also cared about Miami. I felt like maybe someone else at this point in time would do a better job than I was. Going into the final game, the bowl game, it was running through my mind pretty heavily.”

Richt previously had gone 145-51 in 15 seasons as head coach at Georgia.

After stepping down at Miami, Richt became a studio analyst for the ACC Network. He seemed to be enjoying his new life away from coaching.

