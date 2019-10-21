“Take nothing away, Pitt is a good team and we knew that coming in,” Coach George Gelnovatch said of an opponent that had beaten his team in the ACC tournament last year. “It’s sport: They had two moments in the game and scored both times. Whether it’s baseball, football ... that happens."

The Panthers are coached by Jay Vidovich, who won an NCAA title at Wake Forest in 2007 and guided the Portland Timbers’ second-division squad. In his second start of the year, Johan Penaranda, from New York City FC’s academy, blanked the Cavaliers, who dropped to 4-1-1 in the ACC.

Virginia will host Saint Louis (9-4-0) in a nonconference match Tuesday before visiting Virginia Tech on Friday.

A day after Virginia lost, Lehigh ended the Navy men’s 16-game unbeaten streak, dating to last October, with a 2-0 victory in Annapolis. Josh Luchini scored in the 68th minute and Trevor Koski in the 82nd for the Mountain Hawks (9-4-1), who claimed first place in the Patriot League (5-0-1) ahead of the No. 22 Midshipmen (11-1-1, 4-1-1).

“I was happy with our performance in a lot of ways,” Navy Coach Tim O’Donohue said. “We have not lost until this point, and now we have to deal with a little adversity.”

The Midshipmen will play a nonleague match at Maryland-Baltimore County (5-7-1) on Tuesday.

>> The top-ranked Virginia women have endured a few scares in the ACC but remain unbeaten heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. On Sunday, the Cavaliers (12-0-3) did not allow a shot on goal and posted their sixth straight clean sheet in defeating Notre Dame, 3-0.

Freshman Diana Ordoñez scored her 13th goal, senior Meghan McCool added her 10th and junior Laurel Ivory posted her 10th shutout.

Despite their overall record and ranking, the Cavaliers are third in the ACC with a 4-0-3 mark, trailing third-ranked North Carolina (6-0-1) and sixth-ranked Florida State (6-1-0). Next up is No. 14 Louisville (4-1-2) on Thursday at Klockner Stadium.

>> Except for one misstep a month ago at Louisville, the Georgetown men have performed at a level that could carry them to the College Cup in Cary, N.C., in early December. A big test awaits, however.

After winning at Maryland on Monday, the No. 13 Hoyas on Saturday defeated visiting Xavier, 1-0, for their fifth consecutive shutout. They’ll take an 11-1-1 record into Wednesday’s Big East showdown at seventh-ranked St. John’s (12-1-0), which has won five straight without conceding a goal since losing at Maryland.

The Red Storm is 5-0-0 in the conference, the Hoyas are 4-0-1. Both teams have rotated goalkeepers with great success: St. John’s has posted nine shutouts, Georgetown eight. The Red Storm has allowed five goals, the Hoyas four.

>> Freshman Anna Leat recorded her sixth shutout as the 11th-ranked Georgetown women, leaders in the Big East, stretched their unbeaten streak to 10 with a 0-0 draw at third-place Butler. The Hoyas (10-2-3, 4-0-2) will visit DePaul on Thursday.

>> The No. 25 Maryland men rebounded from a home loss to Georgetown by stunning sixth-ranked Indiana with three first-half goals during a 3-0 victory before 4,888 at Ludwig Field.

David Kovacic, Eric Matzelevic and Johannes Bergmann scored in a 14-minute span for the defending NCAA champions (7-4-2 overall, 2-0-2 Big Ten), who will face another stiff challenge in College Park on Monday night against No. 24 Yale, which, at 9-0-2, is enjoying its best start in 84 years.

>> The No. 18 James Madison men (9-5-1) lost for the third time in four matches, falling at home to UNC Wilmington, 1-0, and yielding first place in the Colonial Athletic Association to the Seahawks.

>> Carolyn Mang scored six minutes into extra time as the Navy women (13-2-1) defeated visiting Bucknell, 1-0. The Mids are first in the Patriot League with a 4-1-1 mark entering Wednesday’s visit to American.

>> The Howard women (11-2-0) won their eighth straight, defeating Alcorn State, 5-2, to improve to 8-0-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Bison will close the regular season this weekend with matches at Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

