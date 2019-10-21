Darnold is back and the Jets are coming off an improbable upset of the Dallas Cowboys for their first victory of the season following four straight losses. That performance showed that the Jets, with Darnold, at least are somewhat formidable and dangerous. Whether they actually can be competitive with the Patriots is another matter.

New England again will be led by its dominant defense. The Patriots rank first in the NFL in scoring defense and second in total defense, pass defense and run defense.

Patriots at Jets

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Yahoo Sports, fuboTV

The issues for New England this year have been on offense. Quarterback Tom Brady’s corps of pass-catchers is depleted by injuries. Wide receiver Josh Gordon and tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse are to miss the game. Among those listed as questionable are wideouts Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Gunner Olszewski. That leaves rookie Jakobi Meyers as the Patriots’ only full healthy wide receiver.

But problems are relative. All the talk has been about the inconsistency of the New England offense. The Patriots are ranked eighth in the league in total offense and first in scoring offense. So they clearly are finding ways to move the ball and score points. They have a record of 6-0 and a run at an unbeaten season at least must be considered.

The defense of the Jets could get a boost from the return of linebacker C.J. Mosley from a groin injury. He is listed as questionable on the injury report but has said he intends to play. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams probably will test the Patriots’ pass protection with a variety of blitzes. The Jets will have to make Brady uncomfortable in the pocket if they’re going to have any chance at an upset.

