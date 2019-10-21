With the game well out of reach in the fourth quarter Sunday, Cohen took a pass from Mitchell Trubisky but was hit for a six-yard loss. Cohen woofed a little after the play, but Saints defensive backs Eli Apple and C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned serve by mercilessly mocking Cohen’s 5-foot-6 stature (you can also see Saints Coach Sean Payton say something to Cohen in the clip below).

Saints are out here calling Tarik Cohen short to his face. This is worse than Bountygate pic.twitter.com/WmxMOUDShs — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) October 20, 2019

One of the smallest players in the NFL, Cohen seemingly has heard it all before and appeared more annoyed than anything.

This tweet so stupid . Y’all act like i don’t know I’m short . https://t.co/HZGbUeKPHb — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) October 21, 2019

Cohen, a first-team All-Pro as a punt returner last season, has had fun with his diminutive size in the past. As a rookie in 2017, he compared the Bears’ running back combination he formed with Jordan Howard (who’s 6-1) to that of former NBA teammates LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas.

James is 6-8 and Thomas is 5-9.

Along the same lines, Cohen once had to adjust the height of the microphone during a news conference with reporters.

“Who was up here before, LeBron?” he cracked.

