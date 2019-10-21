Just like the rest of the Chicago Bears’ offense, which has yet to reach 300 yards in a game this season, running back Tarik Cohen isn’t having the most productive year. The speedster is averaging only 2.4 yards per carry and has 29 catches for just 147 yards. Nine of those receptions came in Sunday’s 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They gained all of 19 yards.

With the game well out of reach in the fourth quarter Sunday, Cohen took a pass from Mitchell Trubisky but was hit for a six-yard loss. Cohen woofed a little after the play, but Saints defensive backs Eli Apple and C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned serve by mercilessly mocking Cohen’s 5-foot-6 stature (you can also see Saints Coach Sean Payton say something to Cohen in the clip below).

One of the smallest players in the NFL, Cohen seemingly has heard it all before and appeared more annoyed than anything.

Cohen, a first-team All-Pro as a punt returner last season, has had fun with his diminutive size in the past. As a rookie in 2017, he compared the Bears’ running back combination he formed with Jordan Howard (who’s 6-1) to that of former NBA teammates LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas.

James is 6-8 and Thomas is 5-9.

Along the same lines, Cohen once had to adjust the height of the microphone during a news conference with reporters.

“Who was up here before, LeBron?” he cracked.

