The questions came after a cameo appearance on the Netflix series “Living With Yourself,” which premiered Friday. In it, Brady initially seemed to pull a troll job on his team’s owner, Robert Kraft.

Brady vehemently denied that he was making fun of Kraft, who has faced legal issues involving charges of solicitation of prostitution. Those misdemeanor charges were in connection with an investigation of massage parlors in South Florida. Kraft has pleaded not guilty.

The scene and Brady’s participation in it were “taken out of context,” Brady told reporters Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,” the quarterback said. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.”

The scene occurs about 10 minutes into the first episode of “Living With Yourself,” starring Paul Rudd as a middle-aged man who attempts to alter his life trajectory with an expensive spa treatment that produces startling results. When Rudd pulls up to a modest-looking facility, he is surprised to see Brady walking out with a smile.

Before getting into his vehicle, Brady looks at Rudd and asks, “First time?”

“Uh-huh,” Rudd replies, and asks, “You?”

“Six,” Brady responds.

On Saturday, Brady said that the scene was “written four years ago” and he agreed to appear in it “a year ago,” before the legal matter involving Kraft.

Brady also said the scene was filmed using a green screen, a claim bolstered by a photo of him and Rudd that circulated online.

Brady discussed the scene after a reporter asked: “What were you thinking?”

“That’s not what that was about,” he said. “I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that.”

Here's Tom Brady talking about his Netflix cameo

Timothy Greenberg, the show’s creator, said recently that he was surprised Brady went ahead with the scene after Kraft was charged, telling Refinery29 that his reaction at the time was, “Alright, this is clearly not going to happen now.”

In the Refinery29 piece, Greenberg suggested he already had the look of the Netflix show’s spa in mind before the news broke, saying that the spa involved in the Kraft case “looked almost exactly like what we were shooting.”

Although Brady was lined up for the show last year, Greenberg explained to the Hollywood Reporter, filming had to be delayed until well into 2019.

“He was in the middle of his football season, so we had to wait for an actual answer — and then of course it extended because he won the Super Bowl, so it was an extra six weeks of waiting. But he eventually said yes!” Greenberg said.

“Why? I guess he wanted to do something with Paul Rudd,” Greenberg added. “I have no idea. I can’t imagine what motivates a god like Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady answers questions about his cameo on a Netflix show and he wasn't happy.

Kraft’s case has yet to be resolved, as prosecutors filed an appeal earlier this month of a judge’s decision to suppress video they wanted to introduce as evidence.

Kraft issued an apology in March.

“I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Brady spoke warmly of Kraft when discussing the Netflix appearance.

“I think everybody knows what our relationship is about,” he said. “For 20 years, it’s nothing but love and respect. I’ve been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly.

“I sympathize with a lot of things that he’s gone through in his life.”

