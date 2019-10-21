Cole headlined Hinch’s pitching plans that included Justin Verlander in Game 2 and Zack Greinke in Game 3 for the first game in Washington. Manager A.J. Hinch left the Astros’ plans undefined for Game 4, when the team will “read and react” to the situation, and identified right-handers Brad Peacock and José Urquidy as potential options.

“Could be somebody different based on how the first three games go,” Hinch added.

The Nationals have not yet announced their pitching plans, though right-hander Max Scherzer figures to start in Game 1 opposite Cole. The Astros right-hander paused for several seconds Monday before deciding what he admired most about Scherzer.

“His determination,” Cole said finally. “I feel like that word kind of covers how he competes, how he prepares. You have to be determined to be durable. My gosh, he’s as durable as they come. You have to be determined to be prepared. And he’s as prepared as they come.”

— Sam Fortier

Astros expect Pressly to be available

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly is expected to be available for the World Series after knee discomfort forced him from Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. Hinch said the team is holding off announcing its roster until Tuesday because of the uncertainty with Pressly’s health, but “we anticipate him being available and ready to go.”

In the top of the third inning Saturday night, Pressly fielded a grounder off the bat of the New York Yankees’ Didi Gregorious and then charged to tag him as Gregorious was running up the line. Pressly stumbled and stopped short, grimacing as he applied the tag that preserved Houston’s two-run lead, stranding three Yankees base runners. That was the only pitch he threw for the game.

He told reporters after the game that the injury was “just some scar tissue that broke off” in his right knee. Pressly missed a month near the end of the regular season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. The 30-year-old was 2-3 with a 2.32 ERA and three saves during the regular season.

“He’s going to do some things on the field today,” Hinch said Monday. “Hopefully get off the mound. He’s feeling better. … But until we clear him as active we’re going to have to hold off on our roster. We won’t announce anything until [Tuesday], anyway. There could be a change or two either based on health or based on matchup.”

— Isabelle Khurshudyan

