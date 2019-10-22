Peterson received a day-to-day label from interim coach Bill Callahan, as did cornerback Josh Norman and safety Montae Nicholson. Norman is dealing with thigh and hand injuries that kept him from Sunday’s game, while Nicholson was still in a walking boot Tuesday due to an ankle injury that forced him from the 49ers game. None of the three players practiced.

Tight end Vernon Davis is still in the concussion protocol and was only a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. He must be cleared for full football activities before returning to a game.

Running back Chris Thompson is also considered day-to-day, as he continues to deal with a toe injury that sidelined him Sunday.

Deshazor Everett (ankle), Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) and Wes Martin (chest) did not practice Tuesday, while Steven Sims Jr. (toe) was limited. Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) was a full participant.

Rookie running back Bryce Love had surgery Tuesday in a procedure that Callahan described as a minor cleanup of scar tissue. The coach said there was no setback in Love’s recovery from a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game. Love has been on the non-football injury list since the preseason.

