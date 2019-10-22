An ESPN source said no jobs would be cut as a result of the change. “OTL”-branded segments will also appear throughout the day on “SportsCenter” as part of the changes to the show.

“OTL” moved to its daily format in 2003. In the last year its team of reporters produced an investigation into Conrad Mainwaring, a track coach who was accused of molesting dozens of boys and recently broke the news that a Los Angeles of Anaheim employee was talking to the DEA about the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

There will now be less room for discussion of those kinds of stories each day on ESPN’s linear TV channel, though the network believes its new morning podcast, hosted by Mina Kimes, can be a daily platform for discussing social issues in sports and investigative work done by its journalists.

