Originally slated as a fourth-line winger, Hathaway has been a strong addition to the team’s third line, alongside center Lars Eller and Jakub Vrana. After scoring 11 goals and recording eight assists last season with the Flames, Hathaway already has two goals and three assists for the Capitals. The 27-year-old, who was born in Naples, Fla. and grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine, will make his return to Calgary for Tuesday night’s game.

“He’s a special guy in terms of his compete, his battle, his character,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “It’s really high end.”

Hathaway averaged 10:32 of ice time last season, fewest among Flames forwards. He spent four years with the team before becoming a free agent and being added by Washington for needed bottom-six depth. In his 175 games with Calgary, Hathaway tallied only 16 goals and 24 assists, averaging 10:47 of ice time.

Hathaway had a unique path to the NHL starting when he began playing the sports at about 3 years old. His parents had signed his older brother up for the sport and as Hathaway said, he just “went along for the ride.” In addition to actually learning the sport, the family had a pond at their house that would freeze over, allowing for constant ice time. Hathaway gives credit to his parents driving him to seemingly constant hockey camps throughout the years, with their sacrifice leading him to Brown University.

At Brown, he tallied 30 goals and 38 assists in 121 games. He was invited to two NHL development camps after his junior year, Pittsburgh and Boston. Reirden, who met him at the development camp at Pittsburgh, said he started following Hathaway’s development from that point.

Reirden said he made some calls to Hathaway over this past summer, knowing he would be a good fit in the bottom six, and now, Hathaway has earned his spot on the third line. Hathaway’s rugged style of play has earned him respect.

“He makes you want to fight for your teammate and he is with us there on the ice,” Vrana said. “He brings more respect on the ice. People just don’t go running into him.”

In Friday’s game against the New York Rangers, Hathaway suffered a broken nose after a high hit, left the game, came back and then got into a fight — broken nose and all — and drew a penalty that led a Washington power-play goal.

His past reveals hustle off the ice as well. Growing up, Hathaway worked with his four older siblings at their family-owned seafood restaurant in Maine. His father soon opened a lobster processing business called Shucks Maine Lobster near Augusta, Maine.

At Brown, Hathaway and one of his teammates at the time started a lobster roll cart. It was the summer after sophomore year and the two bought an old sausage cart that was used outside Fenway Park, adjusting it into a proper lobster roll-making environment. Soon, they got permits, health codes and starting selling. It was a brief dip in the entrepreneurial world for Hathaway, but he relished in every moment of it.

These days, Hathaway has become a presence in the Capitals room and has exceeded expectations on the ice.

“He’s done an outstanding job and deserved that bump up to the third line that he got,” Reirden said. “I think we’re just kind of tapping into some of the things that this player can do.”

When asked about why he chose Washington in free agency over the summer, Hathaway had to collect his thoughts. There were so many reasons, he explained, it was hard to pick where to start. He eventually started with the history of an organization like the Capitals, their success over the last five years, the character of players they have in the room, and finally, that will to win.

“That, that’s something that was impossible to say no to,” Hathaway said. “Like it’s so it’s so exciting to want to join that, that environment.”

Hathaway knew what his role would be when he came to Washington. He was there to add bottom-six depth the team so deeply needed after its early first-round playoff exit last year. He was there to be the physical, grind-it-out player he had worked all those years to become. He knew he would have to continue to grow the areas of his game he excelled in, like forechecking, disrupting plays and embracing a two-way game. He’s thriving in his opportunity.

“I want to continue to grow off the offensive experiences and being consistent,” Hathaway said. “I think that’s a big part of, you know, an 82-game season, plus the playoffs, you always have to be ready to go. You always have to be dialed in.”

