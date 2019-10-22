AD

Does that mean 110 pitches? 120? More?

“I have a pretty good indication when he’s done,” Martinez said Monday, leaving out Scherzer’s ability to lobby for an extra inning. “We talk a lot during games."

So far this postseason, the Nationals’ pitching strategy has been simple: Avoid their middle relievers at pretty much any cost.

In the wild-card game win over the Milwaukee Brewers, that meant using Stephen Strasburg for three innings of relief. In Game 2 of the National League Division Series, that meant using Scherzer for the eighth. In Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, an eventual sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, Martinez plugged in Patrick Corbin for a lefty-lefty matchup in the ninth. It was for one batter and Corbin recorded a groundout.

The Nationals have recorded 219 outs in their eight postseason wins, and 208 have come from Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin, Aníbal Sánchez, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson.

Now the games in Houston will provide a wrinkle in their favor. Martinez can push his starters deeper, if they’re having success, because pinch-hit situations won’t force his hand.

Scherzer topped 110 pitches in just seven of his 27 starts this season. In 2018, when he didn’t miss any time with injuries, he did so in nine of his 33 outings. But his workload was different in his final season in the AL with the Detroit Tigers. In that year, 2014, Scherzer went 110-plus pitches in 21 of his 33 appearances. He was younger then, but the DH also made it much easier to keep him in games.

“I’ve definitely grown accustomed to doing that, it kind of keeps you in the game flow even more,” Scherzer said of hitting. “It feels weird when you get to the DH and you’re not in that flow of the game offensively. It’s different, but at the same time my job is to go out there and stay on the hill and throw pitches.”

At the end of the day, especially these days, that’s what the Nationals need most from Scherzer and the rest of their rotation. Scherzer will face Gerrit Cole in Game 1. The 29-year-old Cole is an AL Cy Young Award candidate and the Astros haven’t lost one of his starts since July 12. He finished the season with a 20-5 record and 2.50 ERA. Scherzer spent the summer battling injuries — a mid-back strain, bursitis below his right shoulder blade, a mild rhomboid strain — but returned to form in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

He threw seven scoreless innings against the Cardinals in the NLCS. He carried a no-hitter through six in that game, with dominant stuff, and finished at 101 pitches. That was after throwing 109 in a dominant victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. If all goes well for the Nationals on Tuesday, he could pass those numbers and build the bridge to Doolittle and Hudson himself.

It’s tough for one pitcher to navigate the Astros’ order three times in one game. But Scherzer’s third time is likely better than a first try for Tanner Rainey, Fernando Rodney or Wander Suero. And there won’t be a pinch hitter to get in Scherzer’s way.

“You almost expect these outings to be shorter, just because it’s the World Series, every pitch is more intense, all the stakes that are going into it,” pitching coach Paul Menhart said. “But maybe I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong.”

Pressly makes roster

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly is on the team's World Series roster after knee discomfort forced him from Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.

In the third inning Saturday night, Pressly, who missed a month near the end of the regular season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, fielded a grounder off the bat of the New York Yankees’ Didi Gregorius and then charged to tag Gregorius as the shortstop ran up the line. Pressly stumbled and stopped short, grimacing as he applied the tag. That was the only pitch he threw in the game.

He told reporters after the game that the injury was “just some scar tissue that broke off” in his right knee. The 30-year-old was 2-3 with a 2.32 ERA and three saves during the regular season.

Houston’s only change from its ALCS roster to its World Series one was swapping right-handed pitcher Bryan Abreu for righty Chris Devenski, who was 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA during the regular season.

