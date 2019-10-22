At the start of the playoffs, few pundits predicted the Nationals would get past the Dodgers in the NL Division Series. MLB Network analyst Bill Ripken was an exception; the former Orioles second baseman picked Washington and Houston to meet in the World Series, and the Nationals to overpower the Astros for the franchise’s first championship.

Here’s a look at how several other experts see the World Series unfolding:

AD

AD

Twenty-two out of 29 experts pick the Astros to win. Gerrit Cole, the Astros’ Game 1 starter, is the favorite to win MVP with 14 votes, followed by Max Scherzer (3) and Alex Bregman, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Anthony Rendon (2 apiece).

Three of CBS’s five experts predict the Astros will prevail. Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder both pick the Nationals in seven games, with Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg their respective picks to win MVP.

Thirty-seven of 46 experts pick the Astros to win the World Series, with nine of them predicting Houston will finish the job in four or five games. Gerrit Cole, the Astros’ Game 1 starter, is the favorite to win MVP with 30 votes, followed by Max Scherzer and Alex Bregman with five votes apiece.

AD

The site gives the Astros a 60 percent chance to win the World Series.

AD

All five experts pick the Astros, and only Bob Nightengale thinks the series will go seven games.

All six experts predict the Astros will win, though four expect the series will go seven games.

Two out of three writers on SB Nation’s baseball staff pick the Nationals to win the title, with Max Scherzer and Anthony Rendon earning MVP honors.

Ryan Fagan picks the Astros in seven games.

Joel Reuter offers game-by-game predictions for how the World Series will play out, with Justin Verlander closing out the Nationals at home in Game 6.

AD

All seven pundits predict the Astros will win their second title in the past three years.

Dave Sheinin: Astros in 6 (MVP: Alex Bregman)

Adam Kilgore: Nationals in 7 (Stephen Strasburg)

AD

Neil Greenberg: Astros in 5 (Baby Shark)

Scott Allen: Nationals in 7 (Juan Soto)

Read more on the Nationals:

AD