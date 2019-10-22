Twenty-two years is a long time. Fifty-two much longer. But that’s how far I go back as a Bullets fan. More than five decades! That may very well qualify me as the most ardent fan in the DMV.

Cheering for the old greats such as Wes, Murph, The Pearl and Honeycomb shaped my formative years. And following the squad that won a championship with The Big E, Bobby D, Grevey and Phil was one of the greatest thrills of my young life.

AD

AD

But clearly nothing could top that day in 1997 when my broadcast career took a whirlwind turn. That’s when I landed the job as the Bullets’ TV play-by-play announcer on Home Team Sports. Can you imagine?

For the next 22 years, I had perhaps the greatest sports job in local TV: calling games for the team I grew up rooting for. Ask 100 sportscasters what they’d really like to do, and 99 of them will tell you play-by-play.

But to do it on the very highest level, with the world’s most gifted athletes, in my own hometown, not to mention partnering with a guy I revered as a player, well, I often had to pinch myself.

Speaking of Phil Chenier — every time we traveled to New Orleans, they pronounced his name “Shen-YAY” — our first face-to-face meeting was a memorable one.

AD

I was refereeing in the D.C. Urban Coalition Summer League and Phil was playing on a team made up of Bullets stars. Clearly, he must not have thought much of my officiating, and on one particular play called me a “stupid [expletive].” I was stunned. After all, he was an idol. So I did nothing … until he called me a “stupid [expletive]” again! So I hit him with a technical! Now I was really crushed, having to nail one of my favorite players with a “T.”

AD

Who would have ever imagined, some 20 years later, we would be partners and eventually very close friends?

I was truly privileged to travel with the squad, see sights you would not have imagined, broadcast from every arena in the U.S. (and Canada), stand on the floor next to some of the greatest players of all time, and even get to hang out with MJ!

AD

Through good times and bad, there were loads of memorable moments. Gilbert’s record-setting 60 in L.A. and his buzzer-beating game-winner vs. the Bulls in Chicago.

Wall, Beal and Nene with remarkable postseason performances. And there I was, courtside, blessed to be sitting there bellowing out the action.

But they say nothing lasts forever, change is inevitable, and sadly my time has come. I still don’t know why the change was made, but the powers that be have the right to do so. Just know that Phil and I worked very hard to make every game matter, even in the years when they didn’t. And while I never got the chance to show my appreciation, I do so now in this space.

AD

AD

A simple “thank you” doesn’t do justice to the amazing opportunity given to me by longtime owners Abe and Irene Pollin, Susan O’Malley and Jody Shapiro of HTS, along with Jim Cuddihy and Rebecca Schulte. And the support of Ted and Zach Leonsis.

But the greatest gratitude clearly goes to you, the fans, who have been along for the ride through Super Bowl-winning years at WTTG and 22 seasons through thick and thin with the Bullets and Wizards.

During that time, I’ve tried to call games with you in mind, from a fan’s standpoint, as if we were watching the action together from your living room couch. Your support and kindness has made an indelible impact that I will carry with me forever.

AD

It appears I’ve called my last “DAGGER” for our boys, but you may hear it in the future, somehow, somewhere. So for now, THANK YOU for ALL the well wishes. They are genuinely appreciated!

AD

Steve Buckhantz

Read more:

AD