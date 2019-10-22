AD

The story prompted a full denial by the Astros. The team released a statement and accused Sports Illustrated, which broke the story, of fabrication. Other eyewitnesses later spoke up to corroborate the reported account of Taubman’s behavior. The Astros offered no proof to support their claims.

On the field, the Nationals hope to gain clarity on what their rotation will look like back in Washington. They must choose a designated hitter for the American League ballpark. They will closely monitor the health of Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, the right-handed reliever whose absence could greatly impact the Nationals chances.

The pitching matchup offers a study in similarities. Scherzer against Cole pits two of the best, hard-throwing aces in the league. They have nearly the same repertoires, four-seam fastballs roughly half the time, a slider to complement it. Scherzer’s third pitch is his change-up, and Cole’s is his curveball, but they both throw it about 15 percent of the time — and they exchange fourth pitches (curveball for Scherzer, change-up for Cole) at almost the same rate too (roughly 8 percent).

This is all only on the field, though. It’s unclear what, if anything, the league might do to address the situation of the Taubman’s remarks. It could continue to hang over the series as the game gets started.

Pregame reading

And the beat goes on. Four writers covered the Nationals from their inaugural season in Washington in 2005 through the 2018 campaign. Here are their stories. (Read more)

How ‘Baby Shark’ became the anthem of the Nationals’ 2019 season and World Series run. This is how we got from Gerardo Parra using the song to about 44,000 fans chomping along in unison during the NLCS. (Read more)

José Altuve and the Astros show why they could be a nightmare in the World Series. For telling the story of these Astros, the twisting and turning ALCS and the way baseball is played at the end of 2019, José Altuve’s walk-off was the perfect vehicle. ( Read more )

Once teammates and still dominant, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have little else in common. The future Hall of Fame starters were in the same rotation for five seasons with the Tigers, but their relationship isn’t much deeper than that. (Read more)

How Howie Kendrick went from undersized and unrecruited to the Nationals’ NLCS MVP. Kendrick’s swing set him on a path that has led to his improbable rise as a postseason hero. (Read more)

Howie Kendrick will ‘probably’ be the Nationals’ designated hitter in Houston. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez has an additional decision to make for the first two games of the World Series. (Read more)

Read more on the World Series:

