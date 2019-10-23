Defensive secondary starters Montae Nicholson (ankle) and Josh Norman (thigh/hand) are also questionable. Norman didn’t play last week and Nicholson was wearing a walking boot around the facility this week after being hurt against San Francisco. Receiver Steven Sims Jr. is also questionable with a toe injury.

The Vikings will be without one of their top offensive weapons in wide receiver Adam Thielen, who suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Detroit Lions. The Pro Bowler has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns this season.

AD

AD

Running back Chris Thompson (toe) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) will miss their second and third consecutive games, respectively, while safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) and guard Wes Martin (also) are also out for Washington.

Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (illness) is the only other Minnesota player to receive an injury designation.

More Redskins coverage:

AD