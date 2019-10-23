The extra rest the Nationals banked up during their six-day layoff between the National League Championship Series and the World Series has quickly vanished. It seems unlikely ace Max Scherzer would be ready to start Game 4 three days after throwing 111 pitches in Game 1 on Tuesday. It’s impossible Stephen Strasburg, the Game 2 starter, could bounce back. When asked if someone other than the four pitchers who have made every start of this postseason for the Nationals could get the ball in Game 4, Martinez did not hesitate.

“Yeah, it could be, yeah,” he said. “We’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The Nationals want to avoid that. They signed Corbin for six years and $140 million this offseason to start, and they’d have the upper hand if he starts against what will be a bullpen game for the Houston Astros. Yet not using him aggressively out of the bullpen conflicts with the Nationals’ win-now approach which paid off in a Game 1 win. The World Series opener reinforced Corbin’s value out of the bullpen as much because of his breezy scoreless inning as the performance of the options who would take his place. Tanner Rainey was becoming Martinez’s third-most-trustworthy true reliever, but the young, hard-throwing right-hander struggled. Rainey allowed a leadoff home run, recorded one out and then walked two batters before departing. (Martinez later said the hiccup didn’t concern him and that he wouldn’t hesitate to use Rainey in Game 2, if necessary.)

If this dangerous Astros lineup drives up the pitch counts of Strasburg or Sánchez as they did Scherzer, if the Nationals starters can only go five or six innings, Martinez will have difficult choices to make. The manager knows he needs his best arms to protect leads or ties or, with the Nationals’ penchant for comebacks, small deficits. Yet he must also weigh the present with the future in deploying Corbin. The bullpen’s gain is the rotation’s loss.

This was always the inherent risk of the Nationals starters-as-relievers strategy, but it’s only being exposed for the first time now because of how the NLCS and NLDS played out. The best-of-five NLDS was short enough, and the starters then fresh enough, that the Nationals could navigate around the pitfalls of the strategy. Their starting pitching dominance in their NLCS sweep meant the team’s two trustworthy relievers, Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle, could usually pick up the outs left by the starters on their own. Corbin’s relief appearance in Game 1 of the NLCS lasted two pitches; he threw 21 on Tuesday.

The manager is aware that this high-wire act is now being tested. He spoke to Corbin on Wednesday morning following his fourth relief appearance of the postseason and would closely monitor the situation for the rest of the day. He might need Corbin in Game 2.

“He’s going to go throw today and we’ll see how he feels after he plays catch,” Martinez said of Corbin’s availability. “But like I said, these guys, they’re all in. And this is based on a conversation I have with them every day, and we’ll see how he feels after he throws.”

The hypothetical remains unlikely, but if Corbin cannot start Game 4, the Nationals have two options other than a taxed Scherzer on short rest. They could try a bullpen game, like the Astros, but that this team has gone to great lengths this postseason to conceal the roster’s soft underbelly of middle relief makes it improbable at best. The likelier scenario — though it’s not likely to happen overall — is that they’d give Game 4 to Joe Ross, the only pitcher left on the roster who’s stretched out to throw a starter’s number of pitches.

The Nationals added the 26-year-old right-hander to the World Series roster after he hadn’t been active all postseason. They made room by removing Austin Voth, the 27-year-old right-hander who competed with Ross and Erick Fedde for the team’s fluid fifth-starter role throughout the season. If he did start Game 4, it would be a remarkable turn of events for Ross, who started this season as a reliever and had a 9.22 ERA by the end of May. He then spent the better part of the next two months in Class AAA Fresno.

Ross returned to the majors in August and mostly stuck. He struggled at times as a starter but, toward the end of the year, started to figure it out against mostly weaker competition. He posted a 2.75 ERA over his last eight starts, and most of the damage he sustained came in one early September outing when he allowed seven runs in 3 ⅔ innings to the New York Mets. While the development gave the Nationals signs of hope for next season, the penchant for allowing crooked figures left an underlying sense of trepidation. The team has seen this movie before; Ross started Game 3 of the 2016 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed four runs over 2 ⅔ innings.

Overall, a Ross start in the World Series still seems unlikely. The Nationals will try to puzzle out a way to maximize the innings possible from their best arms as they have all postseason. But if they can’t, if situations dictate following that philosophy means using Corbin right now, that could open the door for the unlikely to become reality.

