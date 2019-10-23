During a previously scheduled appearance on Houston’s SportsTalk790, Luhnow said Taubman and the three female journalists have “different perspectives,” and that “what we really don’t know is the intent behind the inappropriate comments he made.”

After the Astros initially said Taubman was supporting Osuna while he was being asked questions during “a difficult time,” Taubman apologized in a subsequent statement, called himself a “progressive and charitable member of the community” and blaming his comments on “overexuberance in support of a player.”

Luhnow’s first public remarks on the story came in his interview with the radio station.

“Brandon has apologized from inappropriate behavior,” Luhnow said, “and I think, from my perspective, clearly something happened that he regrets.”

The Houston Chronicle cited two eyewitnesses in reporting that Taubman was “holding a cigar and standing with two or three other men when he yelled his comments,” and that the group of female reporters was “approximately eight feet away and one was visibly shaken by the comment.” One of the women, Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated, told The Post that a man who was standing with Taubman came over to the group of women to apologize after he screamed at them. Apstein called the outburst “shocking.”

Astros Manager A.J. Hinch called the incident “unfortunate” and “uncalled for” in a news conference before the Washington Nationals’ 5-4 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

“For me as a leader in this organization down here in the clubhouse, on the field, I take everything that happens in the clubhouse to heart,” Hinch said. “No one, it doesn’t matter if it’s a player, a coach, a manager, any of you members of the media, should ever feel like when you come into our clubhouse that you’re going to be uncomfortable or disrespected.”

But the Astros have had other run-ins with media members this season. ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan said on the network’s “Outside the Lines” program that Houston’s “organizational philosophy” toward media is “just arrogance.”

“The Astros always, when they are attacked, will attack back,” Passan said. “And that’s what this was, despite the fact that we’re on Day 1 of the World Series … talking about this and not Gerrit Cole versus Max Scherzer.”

Major League Baseball is investigating the incident involving Taubman, something Luhnow said he “welcomes.”

“We want anybody who interacts with our organization to feel comfortable and to feel respected,” Luhnow said. “Clearly that was not the case in the celebration after the Yankees victory. We can do better and we will do better …. I do apologize. This situation should have never happened.”

