Cox was back at practice Thursday and played Sunday night against the Cowboys.

While in this instance the Eagles appear to have used the injury report to give one of their players cover after a frightening incident, the league still frowns on teams playing fast and loose with the report.

Late last season, the Steelers said wide receiver Antonio Brown had missed practices in part because of a knee injury, with Coach Mike Tomlin telling reporters that Brown had his knee tested because he “didn’t feel comfortable enough” to practice. But a report surfaced that said Brown’s knee was fine, that it had not been tested and that he had skipped practices because of a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

One league source told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio after the incident that the NFL regards “overt lying” on the injury report as a major no-no because of competitive issues.

According to a 2017 policy, NFL teams must provide information on injured players “in a satisfactory manner” and that information must be “credible, accurate, timely, and specific within the guidelines of the policy, which is of paramount importance in maintaining the integrity of the game.” Violations may result in “Commissioner discipline,” including fines, suspensions and draft-pick forfeiture, though a recent case involving the Seattle Seahawks suggests that the violation has to rise to a certain level before such punishment is doled out.

After the 2016 season, the NFL issued a warning to the Seahawks after Coach Pete Carroll said cornerback Richard Sherman had played through a “legit” MCL injury during the season, even though was never listed on any injury report with a knee injury.

“The Personnel (Injury) Report Policy has been a cornerstone of public confidence in the NFL for many decades,” the policy reads. “The credibility of the NFL, teams, owners and team personnel requires full confidence with and uniform enforcement of the policy.”

The NFL also investigated the Steelers for failing to properly list running back Le’Veon Bell on the injury report during the 2016 season.

