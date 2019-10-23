“Lot Of S--- Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again. … You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath,” Ferguson tweeted early Tuesday morning.

AD

Jones seemed confused by the tweet and responded with a message of his own that referenced Ferguson’s mental health issues.

AD

“Wait, when did this beef start?!? I thought we were cool!! You over there feeling suicidal Tony?” Jones wrote in a tweet that he deleted about 30 minutes later after it was met from criticism by fans (the tweet was captured as a screengrab before it was deleted).

In March, Ferguson’s wife, Christina, filed a restraining order against him in California because of “paranoid and delusional” behavior that included “throwing holy water” at her and ripping out their home’s fireplace because he believed “someone was inside his walls.” She also accused her husband of taking their son from her parents’ home and not letting her see him for five days.

AD

According to documents obtained by MMA Junkie, five incident reports had been filed by the Santa Ana Police Department since January 2018, including three in the month that preceded the restraining order. In one of the reports, officers spoke to an unidentified female who said Ferguson had “not slept for three days and was tearing apart the home” and “believed someone placed a [computer] chip in his leg.”

AD

In a statement to reporters after filing the order, Christina Ferguson described Tony Ferguson as “a good husband and good father to our son” and wrote that she asked for protection in an effort to get her husband “the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion.” She let the restraining order expire in April, and Ferguson was not arrested or charged with a crime. In June, UFC President Dana White said Tony Ferguson had “done all the right things” in receiving treatment and that doctors had cleared his returned to the octagon. At UFC 238 on June 8, Ferguson stopped Donald Cerrone by TKO in the second round.

Jones apologized for his “suicidal” tweet as well as deleting it.

AD

“Definitely should’ve used a better choice of words, deleted that last tweet. My fault, I’m sorry guys,” Jones wrote.

AD

Jones also deleted a tweet in which he apologized again after saying he “knew nothing about my guy having mental health issues, I do know though.” In a deleted response to a fan, Jones said he doesn’t “really sit around and read other fighters articles.”

Both Ferguson and Jones wrestled at Midwestern colleges at around the same time earlier this century, and Ferguson’s tweet suggests they met on the mat at some point even though Ferguson wrestled at 165 pounds and Jones wrestled at 197 pounds. Ferguson and Jones are separated by three weight classes in UFC, so the chances of them actually meeting in the octagon are about nil.

Read more:

AD