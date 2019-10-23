The 2019 World Series: What you need to read

The Washington Nationals won their first World Series game in franchise history and took a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven series. The Nationals won, 5-4, in Houston.

How it happened for Washington: Juan Soto, a generational talent well-known to Washington fans, took center stage Tuesday night. The 20-year-old star hit a game-tying home run in the fourth inning and batted in the game-winning run in the fifth.

What went wrong for Houston: Gerrit Cole, the Astros’ ace who had not lost a game since May, looked mortal in Game 1 — allowing five earned runs, the most he’d ever allowed in a postseason game.

Up next: Game 2 is in Houston on Wednesday at 8:07 p.m. Eastern. Stephen Strasburg will start for the Nationals opposite Justin Verlander for the Astros.

