Bye weeks: Cowboys, Ravens.

4 QB names of interest

Matthew Stafford, Lions (initial ranking this week — 5): With Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve, Detroit may choose a more pass-heavy approach going forward. Stafford is already the QB12 on the season, even with a bye week, and he could climb higher with the help of WRs Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans (15): Just a hunch that Tennessee isn’t regretting its decision to bench Marcus Mariota. Under Tannehill, the Titans actually appeared to have a functional passing attack, and now he gets the QB-friendly Bucs.

Sam Darnold, Jets (22): Even before picking apart the Cowboys in Week 6, Darnold was a waiver-wire darling because it was presumed he would thrive on his post-Week 7 schedule, but the thing about Week 7 was that he had to face the Patriots. Now, after dropping an epic stink bomb on Monday night, the jury is out on what version of Darnold we’ll see against a so-so Jacksonville defense, and on how badly damaged his psyche might be.

Matt Moore, Chiefs (23): No pressure, dude, just step in for Patrick Mahomes and keep K.C.'s offense humming. Owners of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill will be particularly keen to see Moore at least play with poise and competence.

4 RB names of interest

Christian McCaffrey, (3): Coming out of Carolina’s bye, McCaffrey squares off on the road with a San Francisco defense that has been the second-toughest versus RBs. That’s only enough to knock him down to third this week, given the ludicrously huge gap between McCaffrey’s per-game fantasy scoring average (27.3) and that of the second-place RB (21.3, Dalvin Cook).

Melvin Gordon, Chargers (22): He’s been terrible, and is only ranked this high because the Chargers seem to have no intention of letting his terribleness get in the way of tons of touches, including at the goal line.

Ty Johnson, Lions (25): Did I mention that Kerryon Johnson landed on the IR? Ty Johnson is the obvious beneficiary, although it remains to be seen if Detroit adds an RB via free agency or the trade market.

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (35): Did Tampa Bay use its bye week to finally decide to commit to its most talented back? Stay tuned!

4 WR names of interest

Julio Jones, Falcons (2): As Atlanta’s season has circled the drain, Jones’s individual numbers have suffered, as well. He’s averaging just under 74 yards per game, which isn’t awful, but has reverted to an inability to find the end zone, and now QB Matt Ryan’s status is iffy as he nurses an injured ankle.

Allen Robinson, Bears (20): With Mitchell Trubisky dragging Chicago’s offense to the bottom of Lake Michigan, Robinson has been just about the only bright spot. The WR15 on the season, Robinson has quietly been having an impressive campaign.

Brandin Cooks, Rams (21): A date with the lousy Bengals could be an elixir for Cooks, who has eight catches for 106 yards over his past three games and hasn’t scored since Week 2. Los Angeles has a bye next week, so owners will be tempted to drop him if he doesn’t show a pulse Sunday.

Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers (34): Traded Tuesday from the Broncos, Sanders is expected to suit up right away for San Francisco and give George Kittle some much-needed help in the pass-catching department.

3 TE names of interest

Jimmy Graham, Packers (10): Graham will never again be the athlete he once was, but with Aaron Rodgers beginning to look more like the lethal QB we remember, his veteran TE might start to show some consistency.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (15): The second-year second-rounder is starting to come on for Philly, and he can really make a statement by making things happen against Buffalo’s stingy defense. Of course, the statement Zach Ertz owners would prefer to see from Goedert is, “Sorry, I’ll stop cutting into your guy’s workload.”

Josh Hill, Saints (22): Keep an eye on Jared Cook’s health this week. If he sits out another game with an injured ankle, Hill, who posted a 3-43-1 line last week at Chicago, could do even better against Arizona’s exceedingly TE-friendly crew.

