HOUSTON — The Washington Nationals beat baseball’s best pitcher since May in Game 1 (Gerrit Cole), but now to win Game 2 on Wednesday night, they’ll have to beat its most consistent pitcher all season (Justin Verlander). Cole has the strikeouts and the eye-popping numbers, but Verlander has been the Houston Astros’ anchor, the steadiest pitcher (and one of the most versatile) in the league this year. He never allowed more than four runs, and he pitched five or more innings in 33 of his 34 of his starts. In short: The Nationals shouldn’t hope for an unexpected, fifth-inning rally like they managed against Cole.

The stakes of Game 2 in Minute Maid Park for the Astros are immense. If the Nationals win, they’ll have beaten the Astros’ two top pitchers to seize another commanding, 2-0 lead headed back to Washington. If the Astros win, it rights the ship for now and gives them breathing room. The team knows it’s at a disadvantage in Game 4 when they’ll oppose the Nationals starter, probably Patrick Corbin, with their bullpen. Wednesday night is a crucial domino.

The Nationals turn to right-hander Stephen Strasburg whose consistency this season, like Verlander’s, was overshadowed by another ace’s prolonged run of dominance. Strasburg will face an Astros lineup struggling not to put runners on base but to score them. Base-runners are always important, but the two pitchers on the mound underscore this reality.

Some pitchers, like Nationals ace Max Scherzer, judge a pitcher’s performance on WHIP, or walks plus hits per inning pitched. The metric measures traffic on the bases and attempts to provide a clearer picture of overall performance without untimely hits boosting stats like ERA. An elite WHIP is around 1.000; this season, Strasburg was eighth in the league at 1.038. Verlander led MLB with the third-lowest rate since 1900 (.803).

This is one of the best Game 2 pitching matchups in recent memory. But, as the offenses showed in Game 1, don’t count them out.

Game 2 reading

Houston, you have a problem. And his name is Juan Soto. The American League champions were determined not to let Juan Soto beat them, but the Nationals’ slugger obliterated those plans with a powerful World Series debut in Game 1. (Read more)

Nationals fans, welcome to the World Series. Here’s hoping you make it to the end. Game 1 was a heart attack of a win in Washington’s first Fall Classic appearance in 86 years. Are you ready for more? (Read more)

Nationals hold off Astros to steal Game 1 of World Series, 5-4. Max Scherzer got worked hard by Houston, and the relievers were shaky at times, but Juan Soto and the Washington offense gave the team just enough to win on the road. (Read more)

With help from a starter, Dave Martinez manages to get 12 outs from his bullpen. Patrick Corbin works an efficient sixth before Tanner Rainey, Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle navigate the last three innings of Game 1 win. (Read more)

The Nationals are bunting their way through the postseason. They should stop. There have been 18 sacrifice bunt attempts in the playoffs this year, and the Nationals account for 12 of them. (Read more)

Astros’ Gerrit Cole, superhuman for five months, finally looks mortal in Game 1. Cole entered this Game 1 of the World Series with a run of 19 straight winning decisions, the longest streak of any pitcher in a year since Rube Marquard in 1912. (Read more)

Juan Soto, a generational talent well-known to D.C., takes a shine to national stage. Gerrit Cole and the Astros found out the hard way just how good the Nationals’ young slugger really is in Game 1 of the World Series. (Read more)

Justin Verlander has some of the best stuff in the major leagues. Of all the pitchers the Washington Nationals will face in the World Series, Verlander is the most versatile. (Read more)

World Series overview

All games on Fox

Game 1 at Houston — Nationals 5, Astros 4

Game 2 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 23, 8:07 p.m.

Game 3 at Washington — Friday, Oct. 25, 8:07 p.m.

Game 4 at Washington — Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:07 p.m.

Game 5 at Washington — Sunday, Oct. 27, 8:07 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6 at Houston — Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:07 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7 at Houston — Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. (if necessary)

