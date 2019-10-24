The Houston Astros have fired the team official who directed offensive, vulgar comments toward female reporters during the celebration of the team’s American League Championship Series, the team said in a statement in which it both apologized to the reporters and acknowledged it mishandled the incident initially.

Assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman was “terminated,” according to the release issued Thursday, five days after he yelled in the direction of the female reporters who were covering the Astros’ celebration, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so [expletive] glad we got Osuna!” — references to Astros closer Robert Osuna, who was acquired in a trade in 2018 after being suspended for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

After Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein, who had witnessed the incident, wrote about it, the Astros, in an initial statement, called the report “misleading” and “completely irresponsible” and accused Apstein of trying to “fabricate” a story. Other witnesses corroborated Apstein’s account.

In Thursday’s statement, which followed an investigation by Major League Baseball, the Astros said bluntly, “We were wrong.”

“We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct,” the statement said.

