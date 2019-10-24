After Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein, who had witnessed the incident, wrote about it, the Astros, in an initial statement, called the report “misleading” and “completely irresponsible” and accused Apstein of trying to “fabricate” a story. Other witnesses corroborated Apstein’s account.
In Thursday’s statement, which followed an investigation by Major League Baseball, the Astros said bluntly, “We were wrong.”
“We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct,” the statement said.
Read more World Series coverage: In wake of Sports Illustrated story, Astros and MLB go into damage-control mode
Barry Svrluga: The Nationals are meeting the World Series moment, and the Astros are shrinking from it
Thomas Boswell: The Nationals’ bats won Game 2, but it was Stephen Strasburg’s grit that set the stage