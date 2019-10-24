The Houston Astros have fired the team official who directed offensive, vulgar comments toward female reporters during the celebration of the team’s American League Championship Series, the team said in a statement in which it both apologized to the reporters and acknowledged it mishandled the incident initially.

Assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman was “terminated,” according to the release issued Thursday, five days after he yelled in the direction of the female reporters who were covering the Astros’ celebration, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so [expletive] glad we got Osuna!” — references to Astros closer Robert Osuna, who was acquired in a trade in 2018 after being suspended for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.