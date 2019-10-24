But now, the younger generation of players are starting to creep up, with the latest 50-goal scorer being 23-year-old Leon Draisaitl with the Edmonton Oilers. Thursday signals the first time last season’s only two 50-goal scorers will be going head-to-head in the 2019-20 season with the Capitals facing off against the Oilers.

Ovechkin said he was paying attention to Draisaitl’s 50-goal year last season, especially at the end of the year, before Ovechkin took home the Rocket Richard Trophy after scoring 51 goals. Ovechkin has won the Rocket Richard Trophy in six of the last seven years.

“It’s nice you know?” Ovechkin said of the younger players getting to 50 goals. “Didn’t stop in one place, different guys come into the league and it’s good for fans. But again, it’s hard to score 50 in this league over and over again. The game has changed so fast and different guys have came into the league and the speed and skill, it’s something special.”

Ovechkin is on pace for 52 goals this season (seven goals in 11 games), while Draisaitl is on pace for 49 (six goals in 10 games). Draisaitl has finished eighth and fourth in NHL scoring in two of the last three years. Each conduct their goal-scoring in different ways, with Ovechkin a “pure shooter” and Draisaitl’s game still being developed.

“It’s incredible, unbelievable,” Draisaitl said of Ovechkin’s 50-point seasons. “He does it every single year. He has an off year, but an off year is 40 goals for him. Well, scoring 40 goals in this league is very, very hard to do.”

Draisaitl skates on the top line alongside Connor McDavid, one of the league’s most electrifying players, who is tied for second in points in the league with 17 ahead of Thursday’s tilt. McDavid has scored 40-plus goals in each of the last two seasons. He has five goals this year and 12 assists.

Capitals winger Carl Hagelin said the key to containing both players is not feeding their transition game and making them “play what they hate to play and that is defense."

“They are players who like to keep their speed for the whole shift so usually they are just as good the first 10 seconds as they are the last 10 seconds of a shift,” Hagelin said. “I think it’s important to contain them and not let them wind up and get that speed or they are almost impossible to stop.”

As far as goal-scoring, Ovechkin said it is typically hard at the beginning and the end of a season to score goals. The latter because teams are making their playoff push with tighter defenses and perfected schemes, while the beginning lends itself to more players wanting to prove their games on the ice, which can also prove to be a challenge for opponents to find the gaps to create.

“The middle of the year it’s the time when teams relax, especially if they have lots of points and they don’t want to put pressure on you and then you feel a little bit open,” Ovechkin said. “The beginning of the year it is a little hard to score goals because everybody miss the hockey and everybody wants to prove and everybody wants to show up and sometimes you just get lucky when you get one or two.”

