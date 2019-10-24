We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.



Bye weeks: Cowboys, Ravens.

Sleepers

Phillip Dorsett II, WR, Patriots: Dorsett has been doing just enough to remain on fantasy rosters, but he’s not making most starting lineups. New England hosts Cleveland in Week 8, and while the Browns’ secondary has been solid, it still is a decent enough matchup that Dorsett could be useful, especially now that Josh Gordon is on injured reserve. The Patriots’ trade for Mohamed Sanu tamps down the ceiling for Dorsett over the long term, but for those in need of a spot start, Dorsett could come through this weekend. He’s owned in 32 percent of ESPN leagues.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: In his fifth year in Miami, Parker has been little more than an afterthought in fantasy football. Even now, coming off his best game of the season against a stout Buffalo defense, Parker has very few buying in on the idea he can be fantasy relevant. He’s owned in less than 9 percent of ESPN leagues. Parker finished with a season-high 10 targets in Week 7, hauling in five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, his third consecutive game with a score. While the odds are against Parker scoring for a fourth straight week, he’ll certainly have the opportunity to provide a productive outing against the Steelers. Still, it’s tough to label Parker a WR2. At best, the Dolphins’ wideout is a flex option.

Fringe starters

John Brown, WR, Bills: Brown’s average draft position was 139, but here he is with no fewer than 51 yards in any game this season and he’s had at least five targets each week. He’s starting to be inserted into more fantasy lineups and has a great four-week schedule beginning in Week 8, with games against the Eagles, Redskins, Browns and Dolphins. If he hasn’t worked his way into the WR2 conversation, he’s at least a flex consideration this week against a Philadelphia secondary that has been extremely vulnerable.

Ty Johnson, RB, Lions: Because Johnson’s ownership has skyrocketed from virtually zero to 51 percent in ESPN leagues, we won’t include him in the “sleepers” group. With teammate Kerryon Johnson suffering a knee injury and landing on the injured reserve list, Ty Johnson will get his shot in Week 8 in a very appealing matchup against the Giants. He likely will be sharing touches with J.D. McKissic, but it’s too good a matchup to pass up for owners considering Johnson.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: There were a lot of pundits hyping the Pittsburgh wideout heading into the season, but count me among those who had doubts. One can’t be too hard on Smith-Schuster given the Steelers have had their top two quarterbacks miss time due to injury, but his fantasy owners would love more production. In standard scoring leagues, Smith-Schuster has reached double digits just twice. While it’s never ideal to be playing with a backup QB, with the Steelers coming off a bye and hosting the Dolphins, this doesn’t seem like the week to have reservations about Smith-Schuster.

Injury decisions

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals: It doesn’t look like Green will make his season debut as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

DeSsean Jackson, WR, Eagles: Jackson was not a participant in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to recover from an abdomen injury. It’s probably going to be another week.

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals: Week 7 was a blow to Johnson owners after he was declared active, only to exit the game early as he continues to deal with a back injury. Johnson did not practice Wednesday. Arizona signed Alfred Morris this week, which doesn’t bode well for Johnson owners this upcoming weekend. It’s time to grab Chase Edmonds if he’s still available. He’s owned in 56 percent of ESPN leagues.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Kansas City hasn’t ruled him out, but no one expects Mahomes to suit up after he suffered a knee injury last Thursday against the Broncos.

Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons: With a 1-6 record, Ryan is integral to any hopes Atlanta has of turning around its season. An ankle injury suffered in Week 7 threatens to sideline the fantasy stalwart. Before getting hurt against the Rams, Ryan was rolling, with six straight 300-yard games and 15 TDs. There’s little information to go on as the Falcons prepare for a Week 8 matchup against the visiting Seahawks. Ryan likely won’t be at full strength should he take the field, but it’s all about the results, and Ryan clearly delivers.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants: Shepard has yet to be fully cleared after suffering a concussion. He’s had two this season and his availability for the remainder of the fantasy season is in doubt.

