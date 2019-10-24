Otherwise, this is a game between two teams going in opposite directions, with the 5-2 Vikings in contention for a playoff spot and the Redskins crashing toward a top pick in next year’s draft. Here are five keys for Washington if it is to have a chance at pulling an upset over the Vikings:

Keep Kirk Cousins from having a huge game

AD

AD

Whatever anyone wants to say about Cousins’s inconsistency, he has been on a tremendous run lately, throwing for over 300 yards in each of the past three games — all Vikings wins — with 10 touchdowns against only one interception. Minnesota refrained from throwing much during early-season wins over Atlanta and Oakland, but rebounded from some of those early struggles and will likely let Cousins pass a lot against his old team.

Given the Redskins’ inability to generate a consistent pass rush and their penchant for lapses in coverage, Cousins could have another huge night. Washington’s best chance is to get enough pressure on Cousins to force the mistakes he can sometimes make. His leading receiver, Adam Thielen, will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Find a receiver other than Terry McLaurin

AD

AD

The rookie wide receiver from Ohio State has 419 yards and five touchdowns this season. No other pass-catcher on the team has even come close. With tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve and two other key weapons — tight end Vernon Davis and Chris Thompson — ruled out, the other receivers have to do more. In some ways this is on Keenum to find them, but Trey Quinn, Paul Richardson, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims need to step up.

Sims was effective running the ball early this season but teams seem prepared for it. He and Harmon have combined for 14 catches this season, and the Redskins were hoping for more.

Run the ball

Peterson has an ankle sprain and is listed as questionable, but he is highly determined to play in this game against his former team. Interim Coach Bill Callahan wants to commit to the run, which means Peterson will get lots of early opportunities, as will Wendell Smallwood, who likely fills Thompson’s role again this week.

AD

AD

Running against the Vikings will be tough, however. Minnesota Coach Mike Zimmer’s defense has done a solid job of shutting down opposing running games, allowing just 630 rushing yards this season. Given the state of Washington’s offense these days, running the ball is still the Redskins’ best hope for winning.

Eliminate mistakes

Every week the Redskins promise to clean up the drive-killing holding penalties and backbreaking coverage breakdowns on defense, and then every week they do the same things. After playing nearly penalty-free against Miami, Washington had several penalties on the offensive line that probably kept it from scoring at least one touchdown against the 49ers.

AD

While the offensive line from the past couple of weeks should play on Thursday, the Redskins have two starters in the secondary listed as questionable in Josh Norman and Montae Nicholson. That could mean more young and new players will be on the field, which makes it more likely a coverage will be blown.

AD

Block out the noise

The Redskins should be accustomed to playing without the backing of a raucous home crowd, given the number of opposing fans who have come to FedEx Field this season. But Thursday’s game marks the first time this year that they will play in a really loud opposing stadium. With U.S. Bank Stadium enclosed and the stands expected to be filled, Washington will have a hard time hearing. If they struggle with communication and don’t stay focused, the game could quickly get away from them.

Read more:

AD