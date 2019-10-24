Mood in DC: pic.twitter.com/Zv5ovsjtfn— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2019
Juan Soto on the drums pic.twitter.com/O4z0oOhB3n— Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 24, 2019
Suzuki’s blast sparked a six-run inning that gave the Nationals an 8-2 lead. In the eighth, Washington piled on with a two-run homer by Adam Eaton that led to another memorable dugout dance. After making his way through the celebration line, Eaton sat on the dugout bench alongside Howie Kendrick, and as they have all season, the two veterans proceeded to rev the engines and drive two imaginary cars. Next stop, a World Series title?
The @Nationals home run celebration is everything 😂— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2019
10-2 Nats lead! pic.twitter.com/05lLsccNxJ
There was yet more dancing, after Michael A. Taylor knocked yet another ball out of the park. How much can one team dance?
10-run lead like woah. 😳#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/YLl57AG1nV— MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2019
“There was a lot of dancing in the dugout,” Fox analyst John Smoltz said after the Nationals took a two-games-to-none lead with a 12-3 win.
This is absolutely, without a doubt our new favorite home run celebration. pic.twitter.com/hao2TC0T4K— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 24, 2019
There was a lot of hugging, too. Well, one especially long hug, anyway, with Aníbal Sánchez and Gerardo Parra, who sported the lucky sunglasses they picked up at a promotional table outside Comerica Park in June, sandwiching Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg in a tender embrace. The normally reserved Strasburg, who let loose in the clubhouse after Washington clinched a spot in the World Series, looked as if he enjoyed it, at least as much as he enjoys anything.
Hug time. The best hugs. pic.twitter.com/8l3gJZaP8c— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) October 24, 2019
The mood in DC currently. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BxaxP8XBJt— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 24, 2019
“This team is having so much fun,” Frank Thomas said on Fox’s postgame show. “This is the World Series. Have you ever seen a dugout more animated than this Washington Nationals ballclub? I haven’t seen it. The baby sharks are attacking right now and they’re playing their baseball.”
Read more on the Nationals: