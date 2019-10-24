Citing a pair of 19th-century newspaper accounts that included the word “Redskin,” McCollum said, “It’s remarkable that the NFL commissioner and owners continue to sanction the racist and shameful use of the term ‘Redskin’ to describe Native Americans, and then profit from it.”

McCollum, a co-chair emeritus of the Congressional Native American Caucus who participated in protests of the Redskins’ name when Washington visited the Vikings in 2013 and 2014, said she would be joining “tribal leaders, elected officials, and other Minnesotans” at Thursday’s scheduled “Not Your Mascot” march and rally.

“We will stand proudly with our Native American brothers and sisters,” she said. “And with one voice, we will be calling on the NFL to end its racist exploitation of Native Americans and do one thing: Change the mascot.”

Ahead of the Washington NFL team’s visit to Minnesota, I spoke on the House Floor today about the damage the NFL continues to inflict by condoning a racist name & mascot. Tomorrow, I’ll join tribal leaders, elected officials, and other Minnesotans calling to #ChangeTheMascot. pic.twitter.com/zlKhGrh4m3 — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) October 23, 2019

Use of Native American terminology and imagery has remained controversial in the sports world. While Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has repeatedly said he will not change his team’s name, many teams at the college, high school and other levels have done so in recent years.

The Cleveland Indians phased out Chief Wahoo, a logo featuring a caricature of a grinning Native American, after the 2018 season. Before a playoff game earlier this month, the Atlanta Braves discontinued handing fans foam tomahawks after a player for a rival team, a member of the Cherokee Nation, complained that he found it “disrespectful.”

During the 2014 protest outside of Minneapolis’s TCF Bank Stadium, where the Vikings played that season, McCollum told demonstrators, “Here in Minnesota, we have 11 proud tribal nations, but only 150 years ago, their ancestors, men and women, elders and children, were hunted and murdered for profit. This was a government-funded policy of genocide. The pain of this brutal and shameful history is still with us.”

Estimates of attendees at that protest ranged from 3,500 to 5,000. Melanie Benjamin, chief executive of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, recently said in a statement that “nothing has changed — the Washington NFL team still unapologetically uses the worst Native American racial epithet.”

In 2014, 50 United States senators signed letters to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, urging his league to “formally support and push for a name change for the Washington football team.” Redskins President Bruce Allen responded by sending a letter to then-Senate majority leader Harry M. Reid in which he said, “Our use of ‘Redskins’ as the name of our football team for more than 81 years has always been respectful of and shown reverence toward the proud legacy and traditions of Native Americans.”

In a 2013 letter to fans, Snyder asserted, “I’ve listened carefully to the commentary and perspectives on all sides, and I respect the feelings of those who are offended by the team name. But I hope such individuals also try to respect what the name means, not only for all of us in the extended Washington Redskins family, but among Native Americans too.”

A few months before, Snyder had taken a more strident approach, telling USA Today, “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

Gonna be a scene Thursday evening outside US Bank Stadium where thousands are expected to protest the Redskins name before a national TV kickoff on @FOX9. Native American groups & supporters have held similar demonstrations in #Mpls when Washington has come to town over the years pic.twitter.com/A6haBk7V9k — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) October 23, 2019

Last year, Goodell indicated that he would continue to not make an overt push for Snyder to change the name, saying that the owner “has really worked in the Native American community to understand better their perspective.” Goodell also pointed to a 2016 Washington Post poll in which nine of 10 respondents who self-identified as Native American said they were not offended by the Redskins’ name.

Snyder celebrated that poll at the time, saying in a statement, “We are gratified by this overwhelming support from the Native American community, and the team will proudly carry the Redskins name.”

Some Native American activists, however, took issue with the poll’s findings, including Suzan Shown Harjo, who has worked for decades to encourage sports teams to adopt different mascots.

“I don’t accept self-identification. People say they’re native, and they are not native, for all sorts of reasons,” she said in 2016. “Those of us who are leaders in Indian Country … know who we are representing. We also know if we are representing a minority view. And this is not the case here."

“In the 21st century, we should rightly condemn the use of racial slurs that disparage African Americans, Latinos, Asians, anyone,” McCollum said Wednesday, stating that there was “no doubt” that “Redskin” is “a slur.”

“There are millions of Native Americans in this country whose ancestors endured forced removal from their lands, suppression of their culture and state-sponsored campaigns of ethnic cleansing,” she added. “The NFL’s racist mascot mocks this painful history.”

In addition to McCollum, speakers at the protest are expected to include Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, as well as other state and local politicians and activist Winona LaDuke.

Another speaker will be D.C. Council Member David Grosso (I-At Large), according to the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media, which is among the organizations hosting the event. In 2013, a Grosso-introduced resolution that was approved by the council called on the Redskins to change their “racist and derogatory” name to one “that is not offensive to Native Americans or any other ethnic group.”

“For decades, the Washington NFL team has profited off their name and mascot,” David Glass, the president of NCARSM, said in a recent statement, “with no regard for its painful connection to the displacement, violence and trauma experienced by indigenous peoples for generations.”

