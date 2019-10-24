Cousins, who led the largest comeback in Redskins history, shouted “You like that!," set a bunch of single-season franchise passing records and led Washington to one playoff appearance in three years as the full-time starter, is off to a hot start for the 5-2 Vikings. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns against three interceptions, including eight touchdowns in the last two games after former Redskins-turned-Eagles linebacker Zach Brown called him the “weakest link” of Minnesota’s offense and was cut following Philadelphia’s 38-20 loss.

AD

AD

The Vikings will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen, who suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Lions, but Minnesota’s offense still has plenty of weapons, including fellow wideout Stefon Diggs and the NFL’s leading rusher, Dalvin Cook. Keenum, who threw for only 77 yards on 12 attempts in Washington’s 9-0 loss to the 49ers last week, will be without running back Chris Thompson and tight end Vernon Davis once again.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is questionable with an ankle injury, but intends to play against his former team. The 34-year-old has benefited from interim Coach Bill Callahan’s commitment to the run over the last two weeks, with 199 yards on 43 carries after rushing for only 108 yards in his first four games.

Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins set to face off in Redskins-Vikings QB reunion game. Keenum is returning to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game during the 2017 season. (Read more)

AD

AD

Vikings game presents a special opportunity for Adrian Peterson: ‘I helped build that stadium.’ Final approval to build the $1.1 billion replacement for the Metrodome in Minneapolis came months before Peterson won the NFL’s 2012 MVP award with 2,097 rushing yards. (Read more)

The NFL is in the midst of a play-action boom, and Kirk Cousins is reaping the benefits. The Vikings have play-action on 35.7 percent of Cousins’s dropbacks, second in the NFL to the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett. Cousins boasts a 140.2 quarterback rating (out of a possible 158.3) on those plays. (Read more)

AD