However, not every landmark event during the Wizards’ 108-100 loss will be remembered so fondly.

For the first time in his three-year career, center Thomas Bryant picked up a technical foul after being singled out for his actions (last season, he received a double technical foul along with the Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk).

In the fourth quarter, Bryant went for a rebound through a forest of Mavericks defenders, felt contact but didn’t get a foul call. He demonstratively punched the air toward an official and the resulting technical, like some of the team’s 32 personal fouls, 10 more than the Mavericks, provided an introductory lesson in the league’s new points of emphasis.

“They were going to call on illegal screens and traveling and offensive charges, push off,” Coach Scott Brooks said, listing the areas in which the league has emphasized for more consistent whistles, “but that’s expected.”

The Wizards didn’t view their fouls or 17 turnovers as a justification to the loss — “If there’s a list of things that didn’t go right for us, that’s way, way, way, way down,” Brooks said Thursday afternoon. Nevertheless, at times the toot of the whistle disrupted their flow in the game.

There were common fouls like the one assessed to diminutive point guard Ish Smith, who was trying to stop a bigger player from scoring at the rim. But other fouls may take some getting used to for the Wizards, and all NBA players, this season. For instance, early in the fourth quarter, point guard Chris Chiozza briefly wrapped his arm around the leg of a screening offensive player and was called for his fourth personal foul. It appeared as though Chiozza’s act violated the league’s emphasis on “freedom of movement,” when a defender affects the offensive players’ ability to move without restraint.

Also, the NBA entered the season with the goal of cracking down on traveling. In the first quarter, the Wizards’ two young centers, Bryant and Moritz Wagner, were penalized for their footwork near the post. Still, the traveling call didn’t upset Bryant nearly as much as the no-call after his rebound later in the game.

“Got a rebound. Got pulled down by three people and they said I was being too flamboyant,” Bryant said, describing his action that resulted in official Jonathan Sterling gesturing back with a 'T' symbol.

Bryant received the technical under the “respect for the game” rules, in which a player can be penalized if he makes an overt action in resentment to the call, whether it’s directed toward an official or not. That same rule led to Beal’s disqualification; an unpopular call inside the Wizards’ locker room and on social media.

They ejected brad for a wave off!?!?!? Wow lol — Sheldon Mac (@sheldonmacc) October 24, 2019

Finally getting caught up on Bradley Beal's ejection last night & um, that's some serious weak sauce from the refs. If this is the behavior that warrants getting kicked out these days, it's going to be a long season. pic.twitter.com/6rcapNhxY1 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 24, 2019

Sterling was also on the other end of a player’s dispute of a call. With 1:09 remaining in the game, Beal didn’t like being hit with a double tech for his interaction with Mavericks star Luka Doncic and waved his right hand toward Sterling. The wave triggered a second technical foul and an ejection, the second of Beal’s eight-year career.

Following the game, lead official Ken Mauer described why the act led to an ejection.

“In protest of that call, [Beal] waves him off, which is a respect for the game guideline and a technical foul, an automatic technical foul,” Mauer told a pool reporter. “We’re taught to give a technical foul, so that was his second technical foul."

The two technical fouls will account for a $4,000 fine. However Beal, who recently signed a two-year, $72 million contract extension, vowed to defend his bank account and told reporters he would contact the league, to dispute further financial punishment due to the ejection. With the new season’s areas of emphasis, it might not be the last time Beal logs a complaint.

“As you can tell the refs — just coming out of preseason, you emphasize certain things … I guess they called what they saw. I will tell you this: we’re all trying to get into a rhythm, trying to get into a flow to where the game is smoother, quicker and flowing,” said Smith, who has a career average of 1.3 personal fouls per game but was dinged for four against Dallas. “Even us playing, just finding a rhythm, refs finding a rhythm. Dallas finding a rhythm. It wasn’t the most smooth kind of game played.”

Jordan McRae requires surgery

The Wizards’ roster was already beset with injuries, and the opener added another name to the list.

On Thursday, the team announced guard Jordan McRae sustained a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger in the first quarter. McRae, who is right-handed, will undergo surgery Friday and will be reevaluated next week, according to the team’s statement.

McRae played 23 minutes off the bench against Dallas and finished with 11 points (4-of-9 shooting), five rebounds and three assists in a reserve role behind Beal. With the latest injury, the Wizards have four rotational players on the mend. However, point guard Isaiah Thomas could play as soon as Saturday night when the Wizards take on the San Antonio Spurs to conclude the season-opening three-game road trip. Thomas has spent the last five weeks recovering from left thumb surgery.

Although forwards Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain) and CJ Miles (left foot rehabilitation) have not participated in a full practice, the players are progressing toward a return as well.

