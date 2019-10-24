The 2019 World Series: What you need to read

The Washington Nationals took a commanding 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven series with Wednesday night’s stunning 12-3 rout in Game 2. The series now shifts to Washington for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary). Aníbal Sánchez will pitch Game 3 for the Nationals opposite Zach Greinke of the Astros.

The Nationals are appearing in their first World Series in franchise history, but it’s not the first World Series for a Washington baseball team. Here’s a guide to help you understand the city’s confusing baseball history.

So what makes this Nationals team special? Hugs, dugout dance parties and, of course, “Baby Shark,” the team’s unofficial anthem.

They also have Juan Soto, a generational talent who has taken center stage early in this World Series and has been a big problem for Houston.

Here’s what else you need to know:

