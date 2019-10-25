You didn’t think Baby Shark herself would miss Washington’s first World Series home game in 86 years, did you?

In a bit of inevitable news, Pinkfong, the Korean children’s entertainment brand responsible for turning the old camp song “Baby Shark” into a cultural phenomenon, announced that the official Baby Shark mascot will distribute official Baby Shark toys at several stops throughout the District ahead of Friday night’s Game 3 at Nationals Park.

Baby Shark and Pinkfong, a pink fox mascot, were scheduled to visit L’Enfant Plaza at 10 a.m., followed by stops at the Washington Monument (11-11:30), the Smithsonian (Noon-12:30), the Lincoln Memorial (1:30-2) and the Capitol (2:30-3) before heading to The Bullpen on Half Street outside the ballpark from 3:30 until first pitch.

AD

Before the National League Championship Series, WowWee, the Montreal-based company that makes Pinkfong toys, sent a box of plush baby shark dolls and singing puppets to Gerardo Parra, the Nationals outfielder who changed his walk-up music to “Baby Shark” in a nod to his 2-year-old daughter on June 19. Parra went 2 for 4 to break out of a slump that day and naturally kept “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song. Now, every time he comes to bat, the crowd at Nationals Park stands and joins in a ballpark-wide “Baby Shark” singalong.

AD

“It’s amazing, the energy the fans bring to me and to my teammates,” Parra said. “But I think the more important [thing] is all the kids jumping, clapping, enjoy that. It’s great when I see other guys do that. … Right now, it’s amazing. It’s working for us."

In Game 3 of the NLCS, Parra hung a blue baby shark plush toy from the railing in front of the Nationals’ dugout. The blue shark traveled to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series and will no doubt be back on Friday.

AD

Not for nothing, but “Baby Shark Live," a concert experience featuring the Baby Shark mascot and a variety of Pinkfong songs, kicked off a six-week, North American tour earlier this month. No dates for a potential stop in D.C. have been announced yet, but if they are, Parra and his Nationals teammates should be invited to perform alongside the cast.

AD

Read more on the Nationals:

AD
AD