Baby Shark and Pinkfong, a pink fox mascot, were scheduled to visit L’Enfant Plaza at 10 a.m., followed by stops at the Washington Monument (11-11:30), the Smithsonian (Noon-12:30), the Lincoln Memorial (1:30-2) and the Capitol (2:30-3) before heading to The Bullpen on Half Street outside the ballpark from 3:30 until first pitch.
Hey Nationals Fans! We hear you like the Baby Shark song! Guess what? Baby Shark and Pinkfong are heading to DC tomorrow!😍 We’ll be site-seeing and dancing all day long. Sneak peek at where Baby Shark and Pinkfong are headed today! Come find us! #BabySharkNats #BabyShark pic.twitter.com/v9D7S7rB7c— Pinkfong (@pinkfong_usa) October 25, 2019
Before the National League Championship Series, WowWee, the Montreal-based company that makes Pinkfong toys, sent a box of plush baby shark dolls and singing puppets to Gerardo Parra, the Nationals outfielder who changed his walk-up music to “Baby Shark” in a nod to his 2-year-old daughter on June 19. Parra went 2 for 4 to break out of a slump that day and naturally kept “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song. Now, every time he comes to bat, the crowd at Nationals Park stands and joins in a ballpark-wide “Baby Shark” singalong.
“It’s amazing, the energy the fans bring to me and to my teammates,” Parra said. “But I think the more important [thing] is all the kids jumping, clapping, enjoy that. It’s great when I see other guys do that. … Right now, it’s amazing. It’s working for us."
These are the proud parent moments that melt your heart … 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gSNDlV6PBA— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 15, 2019
In Game 3 of the NLCS, Parra hung a blue baby shark plush toy from the railing in front of the Nationals’ dugout. The blue shark traveled to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series and will no doubt be back on Friday.
Not for nothing, but “Baby Shark Live," a concert experience featuring the Baby Shark mascot and a variety of Pinkfong songs, kicked off a six-week, North American tour earlier this month. No dates for a potential stop in D.C. have been announced yet, but if they are, Parra and his Nationals teammates should be invited to perform alongside the cast.
